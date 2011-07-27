Business | July 27, 2011
Avnet Technology Solutions and Solarflare join forces
Avnet Technology Solutions is joining forces with Solarflare. This new distribution agreement expands the high-performance network and data centre solutions available for value-added resellers (VARs) in the EMEA region.
Avnet will be distributing Solarflare's complete family of products, including high-performance, low-latency 10GbE server adapters for enterprise and midrange computing environments.
"Avnet continues to invest in fostering growth opportunities for our business partners in EMEA," said Julie Reininger, product business manager, storage networking, Avnet Technology Solutions EMEA. "Our business partners can now position Solarflare's solutions along with complementary hardware and software products from Avnet supplier partners such as Brocade, Force10 Networks and Juniper Networks to provide a comprehensive solution. By including Solarflare's low-latency 10GbE server adapters, partners can better support the high-performance demands being placed on their data centres."
"We selected Avnet to become our new distribution partner not only because of their global scale and scope, but also due to their extensive regional relationships with both VARs and complementary technology suppliers," said Peter Jones, director of worldwide channels sales, Solarflare. "Avnet is the only pan-EMEA distributor that can provide complete high-performance, low latency solutions that combine Solarflare products with technology from Force10, Juniper and Brocade. Avnet will help Solarflare rapidly expand our market leadership by equipping channel partners with complete solutions that solve the performance pain points of their customers' data centres."
"Avnet continues to invest in fostering growth opportunities for our business partners in EMEA," said Julie Reininger, product business manager, storage networking, Avnet Technology Solutions EMEA. "Our business partners can now position Solarflare's solutions along with complementary hardware and software products from Avnet supplier partners such as Brocade, Force10 Networks and Juniper Networks to provide a comprehensive solution. By including Solarflare's low-latency 10GbE server adapters, partners can better support the high-performance demands being placed on their data centres."
"We selected Avnet to become our new distribution partner not only because of their global scale and scope, but also due to their extensive regional relationships with both VARs and complementary technology suppliers," said Peter Jones, director of worldwide channels sales, Solarflare. "Avnet is the only pan-EMEA distributor that can provide complete high-performance, low latency solutions that combine Solarflare products with technology from Force10, Juniper and Brocade. Avnet will help Solarflare rapidly expand our market leadership by equipping channel partners with complete solutions that solve the performance pain points of their customers' data centres."
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments