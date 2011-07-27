Business | July 27, 2011
InterDigital files complaint against Nokia, Huawei and ZTE
InterDigital Communications, LLC, InterDigital Technology Corporation and IPR Licensing, Inc. (collectively, InterDigital) have filed a complaint with the U.S. ITC against Nokia Corporation and Nokia Inc. (collectively, Nokia), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. and FutureWei Technologies, Inc. d/b/a Huawei Technologies (USA) (collectively, Huawei) and ZTE Corporation and ZTE (USA) Inc. (collectively, ZTE).
The complaint alleges that the companies have engaged in unfair trade practices by making for importation into the United States, importing, and selling after importation, certain 3G wireless devices, including WCDMA and cdma2000 mobile phones, USB sticks, mobile hotspots, and tablets, and components of such devices that infringe seven of InterDigital's U.S. patents.
The action also extends to certain WCDMA and cdma2000 devices incorporating WiFi functionality.
In conjunction with the ITC filing, InterDigital has also filed a complaint in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware alleging that Respondents' 3G wireless devices infringe these same InterDigital patents.
InterDigital's complaint with the ITC seeks an exclusion order that would bar from entry into the U.S. any infringing 3G wireless devices (and components) that are imported by or on behalf of Respondents, including wireless mobile phones, USB sticks, mobile hotspots, and tablets capable of operating with a 3G WCDMA or 3G cdma2000 system.
InterDigital's complaint also seeks a cease and desist order to bar further sales of infringing products that have already been imported into the United States. The complaint asserts U.S. Patent Nos. 7'349'540, 7'502'406, 7'536'013, 7'616'970, 7'706'332, 7'706'830, and 7'970'127.
"Over the past thirty years, InterDigital has invested nearly one billion dollars in the development of advanced digital cellular technologies, creating important innovations, and helping to drive an industry creating billions of wireless connections," said Lawrence Shay, President of InterDigital's patent holding subsidiaries.
"During that period, we have signed dozens of license agreements with manufacturers, giving them access to a patent portfolio of approximately 19,000 issued patents and patent applications — among the largest wireless portfolios in the world," continued Shay.
"The vast majority of our agreements have been reached without the need for litigation. However, despite having engaged in good faith efforts to license our patents to Nokia, Huawei and ZTE, we have not been able to reach an acceptable resolution. As a result, to protect our intellectual property and the interests of our licensees, we made the decision to bring legal action against these parties."
