Mac Mini Mid 2011 Teardown

Our brand new Mac Mini swooned us with promises of "2x faster everything" and the new Thunderbolt I/O. Naturally, we had to take a look inside, just like we did with the new MacBook Air earlier.

This year's Mini is a great example of "less is more." Apple has done away with the optical drive and replaced it with some good old-fashioned emptiness. We found that hole (as well as the empty extra SATA connection on the logic board) to be perfect for adding a secondary hard drive -- essentially bypassing the USD 400 premium over the "server" model. The only snag in this master plan is being able to find another hard drive cable to hook it up to the logic board, something we'll work on sourcing.Image has a zoom function. / Kudos to the Mini for receiving an excellent 8 out of 10 repairability score. There's no proprietary screws or glue, and you can easily replace the existing RAM and hard drive (or almost any other component) if needed.Apple removed the optical drive from this Mini, but would love to sell you one for an additional USD 79. Sweet!Some of the screws inside the machine were quite interesting. We found T6 screws that were screwed into the top of T8 screws. A screw within a screw...The big question with this Mac Mini: "Can I install a second hard drive myself?" The centimeter and a half of extra empty space seems to imply so. There is definitely plenty of room for a second hard drive underneath the first. The only deterrent is the availability of a second SATA hard drive-to-logic board cable.The new Mini has the same fan as the old Mini, and even the older Mini. Sticking with the brushless, high blade density blower, this single fan is quiet and effective -- just the way we like it.TheBCM20702 Single-Chip Bluetooth 4.0 Processor with Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) support is identical to the chip found in the 13" MacBook Air we took apart earlier in the day.BD82HM65 Platform Controller HubV116A068 2.3 GHz Dual-Core i5L116IA35 Thunderbolt port controller IC, similar to that found on the Early 2011 21.5" iMacBCM57765 gigabit ethernet and memory card controllerXIO2211 FireWire ControllerLogic 4206B Audio Controller1428-7 System Management Bus temperature sensor