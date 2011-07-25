© iFixit Business | July 25, 2011
Mac Mini Mid 2011 Teardown
Our brand new Mac Mini swooned us with promises of "2x faster everything" and the new Thunderbolt I/O. Naturally, we had to take a look inside, just like we did with the new MacBook Air earlier.
This year's Mini is a great example of "less is more." Apple has done away with the optical drive and replaced it with some good old-fashioned emptiness. We found that hole (as well as the empty extra SATA connection on the logic board) to be perfect for adding a secondary hard drive -- essentially bypassing the USD 400 premium over the "server" model. The only snag in this master plan is being able to find another hard drive cable to hook it up to the logic board, something we'll work on sourcing.
Image has a zoom function. / Kudos to the Mini for receiving an excellent 8 out of 10 repairability score. There's no proprietary screws or glue, and you can easily replace the existing RAM and hard drive (or almost any other component) if needed.
Highlights:
Apple removed the optical drive from this Mini, but would love to sell you one for an additional USD 79. Sweet!
Some of the screws inside the machine were quite interesting. We found T6 screws that were screwed into the top of T8 screws. A screw within a screw...
The big question with this Mac Mini: "Can I install a second hard drive myself?" The centimeter and a half of extra empty space seems to imply so. There is definitely plenty of room for a second hard drive underneath the first. The only deterrent is the availability of a second SATA hard drive-to-logic board cable.
The new Mini has the same fan as the old Mini, and even the older Mini. Sticking with the brushless, high blade density blower, this single fan is quiet and effective -- just the way we like it.
The Broadcom BCM20702 Single-Chip Bluetooth 4.0 Processor with Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) support is identical to the chip found in the 13" MacBook Air we took apart earlier in the day.
Big players on the logic board include:
- Intel BD82HM65 Platform Controller Hub
- Intel V116A068 2.3 GHz Dual-Core i5
- Intel L116IA35 Thunderbolt port controller IC, similar to that found on the Early 2011 21.5" iMac
- Broadcom BCM57765 gigabit ethernet and memory card controller
- Texas Instruments XIO2211 FireWire Controller
- Cirrus Logic 4206B Audio Controller
- SMSC 1428-7 System Management Bus temperature sensor
As always, more can be found here.
-----
Note: All images © iFixit
Image has a zoom function. / Kudos to the Mini for receiving an excellent 8 out of 10 repairability score. There's no proprietary screws or glue, and you can easily replace the existing RAM and hard drive (or almost any other component) if needed.
Highlights:
Apple removed the optical drive from this Mini, but would love to sell you one for an additional USD 79. Sweet!
Some of the screws inside the machine were quite interesting. We found T6 screws that were screwed into the top of T8 screws. A screw within a screw...
The big question with this Mac Mini: "Can I install a second hard drive myself?" The centimeter and a half of extra empty space seems to imply so. There is definitely plenty of room for a second hard drive underneath the first. The only deterrent is the availability of a second SATA hard drive-to-logic board cable.
The new Mini has the same fan as the old Mini, and even the older Mini. Sticking with the brushless, high blade density blower, this single fan is quiet and effective -- just the way we like it.
The Broadcom BCM20702 Single-Chip Bluetooth 4.0 Processor with Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) support is identical to the chip found in the 13" MacBook Air we took apart earlier in the day.
Big players on the logic board include:
- Intel BD82HM65 Platform Controller Hub
- Intel V116A068 2.3 GHz Dual-Core i5
- Intel L116IA35 Thunderbolt port controller IC, similar to that found on the Early 2011 21.5" iMac
- Broadcom BCM57765 gigabit ethernet and memory card controller
- Texas Instruments XIO2211 FireWire Controller
- Cirrus Logic 4206B Audio Controller
- SMSC 1428-7 System Management Bus temperature sensor
As always, more can be found here.
-----
Note: All images © iFixit
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments