Business | July 22, 2011
Cambridge Pixel partners with Navtech Radar
Cambridge Pixel, a developer of primary radar, acquisition, processing and display solutions, has partnered with Navtech Radar, a designer and manufacturer of robust, reliable and affordable millimetre wave radar sensors and solutions.
As part of the agreement, Cambridge Pixel is supplying its SPx radar tracking and display software for use in a number of specialist security and surveillance radar applications including situation awareness, perimeter security, highway monitoring and airport surface movement.
Engineers at Navtech Radar’s headquarters in Oxfordshire, England, wanted an open and highly flexible software-based radar tracking and display solution to replace its own system. The company was keen to free up resources to focus its development effort on improving the functionality of its commercial millimetre radar sensing solutions, in particular the user interface of its AdvanceGuard and ClearWay products.
Philip Avery, co-founder and managing director of Navtech Radar, said: “Cambridge Pixel’s solution is in a class of its own. This partnership give us access to its SPx radar tracking and display software - and its engineering team’s extensive specialist expertise - without the burden of carrying the cost of development, maintenance and support in-house.
“Also, the SPx software is open, highly configurable and easy to customise which is useful given the many different application areas in which we work. And, having their software engineers as an extension of our own development team is important. To be able to call up, get a quick response and speak directly to someone who actually wrote the code for a particular module and discuss how we might go about customising it to fit a new application is invaluable - a rare commodity in today’s market.”
Cambridge Pixel is supplying Navtech Radar its SPx-based software modules for target tracking and its RadarView software for configuration and maintenance of the radar system.
Commenting on the partnership, Richard Warren, director of software, Cambridge Pixel, said: “We are delighted to be working in partnership with a company that is leading the way with millimetre wave radar and boasts so many world firsts. Such partnerships really demonstrate the versatility of our solution and the value we add, as engineers, in what is a highly specialist field. Such partnerships also ensure that our software suite is constantly evolving to better meet our customers’ needs.”
