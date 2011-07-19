EDA revenue increased 16% YoY in 1Q/2011

The Electronic Design Automation (EDA) industry revenue increased 16% for 1Q/2011 to USD 1446.4 million, compared to USD 1247.0 million in 1Q/2010, writes the EDA Consortium (EDAC)

Sequential EDA revenue for Q1 2011 decreased 4.1% compared to Q4 2010, while the four-quarters moving average, which compares the most recent four quarters to the prior four quarters, increased by 14.2%.



“First quarter 2011 results represent a significant increase in all product categories compared to Q1 2010, with CAE, PCB & MCM, IC Physical Design & Verification, and SIP all showing double digit increases,” said Wally Rhines, EDAC chair and chairman and CEO of Mentor Graphics. “Geographically, all regions realized increased revenue in Q1 2011 compared to Q1 2010, with the Americas, Japan, and Asia/Pacific regions posting double digit increases.”



Companies that were tracked employed 26'457 professionals in 1Q/2011, a decrease of 1.2% compared to the 26'767 people employed in 4Q/2010, but up 1.4% compared to 1Q/2010.



Revenue by product category



The largest category, Computer Aided Engineering (CAE), generated revenue of USD 530.6 million in 1Q/2011. This represents a 15.7% increase over 1Q/2010. The four-quarters moving average for CAE increased 12.9%.



IC Physical Design & Verification revenue increased to USD 318.5 million in 1Q/2011, a 16.1% increase compared to 1Q/2010. The four-quarters moving average increased 7.6%.



Printed Circuit Board and Multi-Chip Module (PCB & MCM) revenue of USD 140.4 million represents an increase of 28.3% compared to 1Q/2010. The four-quarters moving average for PCB & MCM increased 14.9%.



Semiconductor Intellectual Property (SIP) revenue totaled USD 371.4 million in 1Q/2011, a 15.7% increase compared to 1Q/2010. The four-quarters moving average increased 27.9%.



Services revenue was USD 85.6 million in 1Q/2011, an increase of 2.2% compared to 1Q/2010. The four-quarters moving average decreased 2.1%.



Revenue by region



The Americas, EDA’s largest region, purchased USD 602.4 million of EDA products and services in 1Q/2011, an increase of 22.2% compared to 1Q/2010. The four-quarters moving average for the Americas increased 12.8%.



Revenue in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) was up 7.8% in 1Q/2011 compared to 1Q/2010 on revenues of USD 241.8 million. The EMEA four-quarters moving average increased 7.9%.



First quarter 2011 revenue from Japan increased 17.7% to USD 295.3 million compared to 1Q/2010. The four-quarters moving average for Japan increased 6.9%.



The Asia/Pacific (APAC) region revenue increased to USD 307.0 million in 1Q/2011, a 10% increase compared to the same quarter in 2010. The four-quarters moving average increased 31.7%.