Cisco transfers Juarez (Mexico) manufacturing operation to Foxconn

Cisco,signed an agreement with EMS-provider Foxconn Technology Group for the sale of its manufacturing facility in Juarez (Mexico).

Cisco assumed ownership of the 5'000-person Juarez facility with the acquisition of Scientific Atlanta in 2006. The facility manufactures video and telecommunications equipment for the service provider market. The agreement brings Cisco's video equipment manufacturing in line with the company's overall strategy of partnering with world-class contract manufacturer to deliver the highest-quality products to customers. The agreement also positions the companies to further expand their strategic partnership in North America.



The approximately 5'000 people employed at the facility will become employees of Foxconn in the first quarter of fiscal 2012 and no job losses are expected as a result of the sale.



Gary Moore, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Cisco said, "Today's announcement further simplifies and consolidates Cisco's manufacturing operations. After working closely with Foxconn for many years, we know they are a strong strategic fit with Cisco's long-term goals and are committed to a successful future in North America. We remain fully committed to our service provider customers and partners, and will continue investing in existing and new video platforms, including set-top-boxes, as part of our Videoscape vision."



Michael Ling, General Manager of Foxconn's Communication and Network Solutions Business Group added, "Through this strategic alignment with Cisco, we will be able to leverage the operation's unrivalled talent, technology, and expertise in video and telco infrastructure to broaden our end-to-end vertical supply chain services in the video, broadband, networking, and telecommunications infrastructure sectors."



The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and is projected to close by October 2011.