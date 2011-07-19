Business | July 19, 2011
Avnet Technology Solutions UK partners with LifeSize
Avnet Technology Solutions UK has signed a UK and Ireland agreement with LifeSize, a division of Logitech.
The agreement boosts Avnet's unified communications (UC) portfolio, enabling its business partners to maximise the rapidly growing business opportunity fuelled by the demand for innovative visual communications and improved collaboration.
The move also follows recent announcements by Avnet to extend its relationships with Motorola and Avaya to increase sales of its UC solutions.
Adrian Studd, unified communications business manager at Avnet Technology Solutions UK, commented, "Unified communications represents a huge revenue opportunity which just can't be ignored. Business partners can no longer afford to be niche players. They need to expand and deliver an integrated range of multimedia solutions that create real business value through improved collaboration."
Avnet has made a significant investment in all areas of the LifeSize portfolio and will install the technology in the Avnet demonstration facilities in both Warrington and Bracknell to enable business partners to demonstrate LifeSize equipment to customers and accelerate investment decisions.
Georges Millet, Europe, Middle East and Africa, channels and alliance director at LifeSize added, "The partnership with Avnet is an important step in our business strategy and will help us to take full advantage of the growth in the video communications industry. Avnet puts partners at the heart of its business, helping them to build top notch converged solutions that deliver tangible business value. In the last year, video communications have truly hit the mainstream, both at home and work, and we believe our innovative, interoperable technology will further enhance Avnet's already strong pedigree in unified communications. Together with Avnet's global presence and superb track record in distribution, we can offer a powerful proposition to business partners wishing to stay ahead of the curve and deliver real competitive advantage in the high-growth unified communications market."
