© Linear Technology Business | July 12, 2011
Linear’s ADCs reclassified for export to China & Russia
New U.S Export Regulations reclassify Linear Technology’s 12-bit 200Msps, 14-bit 125Msps and 16-bit 10Msps ADCs for export to China & Russia.
New Export Classification Control Numbers (ECCN) for Linear Technology 's families of high performance, high speed ADCs with sample rates of up to 200Msps at 12-bit, 125Msps at 14-bits and 10Msps at 16-bit resolutions.
New U.S. Export Administration Regulations have allowed these devices to be reclassified from ECCN# 3A001 to the less stringent ECCN# 3A991. This new classification provides engineers with the capability to use Linear ADCs to develop and export high performance products that can compete freely on the world market.
/ © Linear Technology / Linear Technology offers a wide selection of high performance, low power ADCs that maximize desired system performance. For high performance communications applications, the LTC2207-14 14-bit 105Msps ADC achieves 77.3dB SNR and 98dB SFDR. At 16-bit 10Msps, the LTC2202’s 81.6dB SNR and 100dB SFDR performance is ideal for CCD (charge-coupled device) and infrared cameras, x-ray and cytometry/spectroscopy applications.
For the lowest power, designers in China and Russia can now use 14-bit 25Msps to 125Msps solutions such as the dual LTC2145-14 ADC family with parallel outputs, or LTC2268-14 dual ADCs and LTC2175-14 quad ADCs with serial LVDS outputs, which dissipate approximately 1mW per mega sample per second from a 1.8V supply.
Comments