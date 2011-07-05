The innards of a Nokia N8

© iFixit

What makes the Nokia N8 tick? Join our favourite 'taking aparters' – the guys from iFixit – for a closer look.

After removing some screws and popping off the antenna, the mid-plane can be removed from the N8. “The design of the steel mid-plane is pretty genius. Nokia integrated a large EMI shield into the mid-plane to protect the main chips. In addition, thermal pads were placed on the inner face of the mid-plane to conduct heat away from the main chips.”- Toshiba THGBM1G7D4FBA13 K23538 (16 GB Internal Memory)- Samsung K5W4G2GACA - AL54 (CPU + DDR RAM + NAND ROM)- Broadcom BCM2727 GPU with dedicated 3D Graphics- 4380044 9920Q VJ (RF Transceiver) from STMicroelectronics- EPCOS D1053 (RF Front end module)- RENESAS 09801A (RF Power amplifier)- 4376057 GAZ0035G (Baseband) from Texas Instruments-----