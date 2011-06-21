Tablet shipments set to outpace e-reader shipments by 2012

The growing success of tablets is leaving many to question the viability of the e-reader market's sustainability.

E-readers still offer the truest reading experience and appeal most to avid readers, but a broader market of consumers are demanding multimedia functionality, like web browsing, video and gaming, in their next mobile device. Tablets, like the Apple iPad, are optimized to deliver this kind of multifunction experience, and therefore, represent a stronger opportunity for suppliers and manufacturers alike. As a result, In-Stat is forecasting that tablet shipments will outpace e-reader shipments by the end of this year.



"Of the two, the tablet market is the stronger and more sustainable opportunity," says Stephanie Ethier, Senior Analyst. "In fact, e-reader manufacturers will soon begin adding tablet-like devices to their lineups in order to take advantage of the tablet frenzy. Barnes & Noble already offers the Color Nook, which is often compared to a tablet, and Amazon, the leader in the e-reader space with its Kindle, will likely launch a tablet device later this year in an effort to compete head-to-head with the iPad."