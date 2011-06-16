© Parrot Business | June 16, 2011
Remember the Parrot?
After watching the Parrot-sketch from Monty Python far too many times, we can safely say this: This Parrot is anything but dead! Though, curious as we are, we still wanted to see what makes this bird fly by looking inside...
It is easy to assume that this is just another mindless toy. Nothing could be more wrong. A toy it might be, but it is so advanced that it has made drone-experts raise their voices in awe. By integrating highly advanced electronics with a user friendly interface and your iPhone, you are in control of a little piece of technical revolution.
Or, in the words of iFixit: ”We were quite interested in seeing exactly what components Parrot used to make their awesome flying device”.
As reported earlier, there is no controller for the Parrot. It is steered by your phone, or rather its in-built gyroscope. Reports say that it is not yet Android friendly, but iPad and iPhones will do the trick.
Inside of the Parrot is a 1000mAh 11.1V lithium polymer battery attached via a connector, making it delightfully easy to remove.
There is also a second connector for balanced charging, which ensures that each of the three battery cells is charging equally, thus optimizing capacity and prolonging battery life. Unfortunately, the loading takes some 90 minutes and the fly-time is 12 minutes... so bring more batteries!
Oh, and did we mention that this baby also has a camera which lets you film while you pilot around town?
The Parrot has two large cylinders that are ultrasound altimeters. Those are used to stabilize the Parrot within 6 meters of the ground. Quite advanced for a toy, wouldn't you say?
On the navigation board there is also:
- Microchip PIC24HJ16GP304 40MHZ 16-bit microprocessor
- MEMS gyroscope, the Invensense IDG 500
On the motherboard we have:
- Parrot 6 ARM9 468 MHz processor
- ROCm Atheros AR6102G-BM2D b/g Wi-Fi module
- Micron OGA17 D9HSJ
- Vertical camera
- Micron 29F1G08AAC
All pictures: © iFixit / Want more? Then look here!
Or, in the words of iFixit: ”We were quite interested in seeing exactly what components Parrot used to make their awesome flying device”.
As reported earlier, there is no controller for the Parrot. It is steered by your phone, or rather its in-built gyroscope. Reports say that it is not yet Android friendly, but iPad and iPhones will do the trick.
Inside of the Parrot is a 1000mAh 11.1V lithium polymer battery attached via a connector, making it delightfully easy to remove.
There is also a second connector for balanced charging, which ensures that each of the three battery cells is charging equally, thus optimizing capacity and prolonging battery life. Unfortunately, the loading takes some 90 minutes and the fly-time is 12 minutes... so bring more batteries!
Oh, and did we mention that this baby also has a camera which lets you film while you pilot around town?
The Parrot has two large cylinders that are ultrasound altimeters. Those are used to stabilize the Parrot within 6 meters of the ground. Quite advanced for a toy, wouldn't you say?
On the navigation board there is also:
- Microchip PIC24HJ16GP304 40MHZ 16-bit microprocessor
- MEMS gyroscope, the Invensense IDG 500
On the motherboard we have:
- Parrot 6 ARM9 468 MHz processor
- ROCm Atheros AR6102G-BM2D b/g Wi-Fi module
- Micron OGA17 D9HSJ
- Vertical camera
- Micron 29F1G08AAC
All pictures: © iFixit / Want more? Then look here!
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments