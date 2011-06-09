© iFixit Business | June 09, 2011
Spudger, plastic opening tool, screwdriver ... Chromebook here we come!
Just over six months ago, Google released the Cr-48 prototype Chromebook to developers—promising that production hardware would be forthcoming. They weren't lying!
With today's release of the first production Chromebook, the Samsung Series 5 3G, Google has officially entered the retail consumer laptop market with a device they promise will change computing forever.
Running Google's own ChromeOS, the Series 5 Chromebook is Google's answer to machines running monolithic operating systems, which they regard as overbearing and process intensive. We decided that the screws holding it together were rather overbearing. So we removed them.
But what's inside?
Our analysis revealed that the Series 5 is a well-polished version of the rather imperfect Cr-48 prototype Chromebook. We've had our Cr-48 for a while, and certain hardware failings—the incredibly horrible, no-good, really quite terrible trackpad and mediocre battery life—prevented us from using it regularly. The Series 5 fixes the major shortfalls of the Cr-48 and adds the polish necessary to strike lust into the heart of a broad consumer base: sleek looks, 8+ hours of battery life, and optimized performance.
The Samsung Series 5 3G Chromebook landed a decent 6 out of 10 Repairability Score. The Series 5 can be disassembled with a mere three tools: a spudger, a plastic opening tool, and a Phillips #1 screwdriver.
Teardown highlights:
- The Series 5 is significantly more attractive than its ancestor—and a bit slimmer as well.
- The improved Atom N570 processor sports 512K more L2 cache than the Cr-48's Atom N455.
- Samsung's large integrated lithium-polymer battery is good for 8.1 Amp-hours at 7.4 V!
- The Atom processor and NM10 graphics chip produce so little heat that no cooling fins are used at the fan's exhaust.
- Beneath the trackpad we discovered a Synaptics T1320A Capacitive Touchpad Controller.
Key players on the motherboard include:
- 1.66 GHz Intel Atom dual-core N570 processor
- Intel NM10 Express Chipset (labeled as CG82NM10)
- 2GB RAM: Samsung K4B2G0846 HCH9 2 Gb DD3 SDRAM (total of 8 ICs = 2 GB RAM)
- 16 GB SanDisk SDSA4DH-016G SSD
- Realtek ALC272 4-Channel High Definition Audio Codec
You still want more? Have a look here.
-----
Note: All images © iFixit / All images have zoom function.
Running Google's own ChromeOS, the Series 5 Chromebook is Google's answer to machines running monolithic operating systems, which they regard as overbearing and process intensive. We decided that the screws holding it together were rather overbearing. So we removed them.
But what's inside?
Our analysis revealed that the Series 5 is a well-polished version of the rather imperfect Cr-48 prototype Chromebook. We've had our Cr-48 for a while, and certain hardware failings—the incredibly horrible, no-good, really quite terrible trackpad and mediocre battery life—prevented us from using it regularly. The Series 5 fixes the major shortfalls of the Cr-48 and adds the polish necessary to strike lust into the heart of a broad consumer base: sleek looks, 8+ hours of battery life, and optimized performance.
The Samsung Series 5 3G Chromebook landed a decent 6 out of 10 Repairability Score. The Series 5 can be disassembled with a mere three tools: a spudger, a plastic opening tool, and a Phillips #1 screwdriver.
Teardown highlights:
- The Series 5 is significantly more attractive than its ancestor—and a bit slimmer as well.
- The improved Atom N570 processor sports 512K more L2 cache than the Cr-48's Atom N455.
- Samsung's large integrated lithium-polymer battery is good for 8.1 Amp-hours at 7.4 V!
- The Atom processor and NM10 graphics chip produce so little heat that no cooling fins are used at the fan's exhaust.
- Beneath the trackpad we discovered a Synaptics T1320A Capacitive Touchpad Controller.
Key players on the motherboard include:
- 1.66 GHz Intel Atom dual-core N570 processor
- Intel NM10 Express Chipset (labeled as CG82NM10)
- 2GB RAM: Samsung K4B2G0846 HCH9 2 Gb DD3 SDRAM (total of 8 ICs = 2 GB RAM)
- 16 GB SanDisk SDSA4DH-016G SSD
- Realtek ALC272 4-Channel High Definition Audio Codec
You still want more? Have a look here.
-----
Note: All images © iFixit / All images have zoom function.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments