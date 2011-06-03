© Nokia

Stephen Elop: 'No sale to Microsoft'

The Finnish mobile phone giant Nokia is not for sale. Nokia-boss Stephen Elop called the rumours "totally baseless".

As previously reported, the company had further lowered its financial forecasts for 2Q. Nokia also said that it's full-year outlook would also be abandoned. "Nokia believes it is no longer appropriate to provide annual targets for 2011."



Rumours about Nokia and a possible sale to Microsoft have been around for quite some time, fueled by Tuesday's announcement. Mr Elop defended the decision to enter into a strategic partnership with Microsoft in the smartphone segment. "Nokia is not for sale." The first Nokia devices - with Windows Mobile 7 - should enter the market already this year.