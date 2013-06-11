congatec with record sales for fiscal year 2012

© olgalis dreamstime.com Embedded | June 11, 2013
As for revenue share of the different geographical regions, the subsidiaries in Taipei, Taiwan and San Diego, U.S. succeeded in expanding their business volume as planned. They accounted for 32% of global sales in 2012, achieving 15% (APAC) and 53% (America) sales increases over the previous year.
Even more significant are the positive earnings developments: The current EBIT of 2.5 million euros exceeds last year’s result (1.2 million euros) by 116%. In total, congatec generated a net profit of 1.9 million euros - an increase of 195% compared with the previous year (0.6 million euros). Return on sales also increased to 3.1% (previous year 1.3%).
"We are very pleased with the economic development of congatec," comments congatec CEO Gerhard Edi. "Our U.S. subsidiary congatec Inc. recently opened a Research & Design Centre in Boca Raton, Florida and as result hired two highly qualified COM experts to our team. These experts have been working in the COM market for many years.”
The new U.S. R&D team will provide technical support to customers in North and South America, react directly to local market conditions and customer needs and as part of the global R&D team, develop new products in collaboration with the R&D design centres in the corporate headquarter in Germany (Deggendorf) and the Czech Republic (Brno and Pilsen).
The next step will be the opening of a sales office in China. Preparations for this are already in full swing.
The CEO, Gerhard Edi is confident both investments will bring congatec closer towards market leadership. He expects a double digit revenue growth for fiscal year 2013.
In order to realize this growth, the global workforce increased from 124 in 2011 to 142 in 2012. About 67% of the workforce are employed in Germany, which makes congatec a major national employer, especially for the emerging region of Lower Bavaria. Asia and the U.S. each employ 13% of the workforce and 8% are employed in the Czech Republic.
congatec with record sales for fiscal year 2012
congatec AG announces record sales for fiscal year 2012. With total sales of 60.6 million euros, congatec achieved a revenue increase of 27% when compared to the previous year (47.7 million euros).
As for revenue share of the different geographical regions, the subsidiaries in Taipei, Taiwan and San Diego, U.S. succeeded in expanding their business volume as planned. They accounted for 32% of global sales in 2012, achieving 15% (APAC) and 53% (America) sales increases over the previous year.
Even more significant are the positive earnings developments: The current EBIT of 2.5 million euros exceeds last year’s result (1.2 million euros) by 116%. In total, congatec generated a net profit of 1.9 million euros - an increase of 195% compared with the previous year (0.6 million euros). Return on sales also increased to 3.1% (previous year 1.3%).
"We are very pleased with the economic development of congatec," comments congatec CEO Gerhard Edi. "Our U.S. subsidiary congatec Inc. recently opened a Research & Design Centre in Boca Raton, Florida and as result hired two highly qualified COM experts to our team. These experts have been working in the COM market for many years.”
The new U.S. R&D team will provide technical support to customers in North and South America, react directly to local market conditions and customer needs and as part of the global R&D team, develop new products in collaboration with the R&D design centres in the corporate headquarter in Germany (Deggendorf) and the Czech Republic (Brno and Pilsen).
The next step will be the opening of a sales office in China. Preparations for this are already in full swing.
The CEO, Gerhard Edi is confident both investments will bring congatec closer towards market leadership. He expects a double digit revenue growth for fiscal year 2013.
In order to realize this growth, the global workforce increased from 124 in 2011 to 142 in 2012. About 67% of the workforce are employed in Germany, which makes congatec a major national employer, especially for the emerging region of Lower Bavaria. Asia and the U.S. each employ 13% of the workforce and 8% are employed in the Czech Republic.
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments