congatec with record sales for fiscal year 2012

congatec AG announces record sales for fiscal year 2012. With total sales of 60.6 million euros, congatec achieved a revenue increase of 27% when compared to the previous year (47.7 million euros).



As for revenue share of the different geographical regions, the subsidiaries in Taipei, Taiwan and San Diego, U.S. succeeded in expanding their business volume as planned. They accounted for 32% of global sales in 2012, achieving 15% (APAC) and 53% (America) sales increases over the previous year.



Even more significant are the positive earnings developments: The current EBIT of 2.5 million euros exceeds last year’s result (1.2 million euros) by 116%. In total, congatec generated a net profit of 1.9 million euros - an increase of 195% compared with the previous year (0.6 million euros). Return on sales also increased to 3.1% (previous year 1.3%).



"We are very pleased with the economic development of congatec," comments congatec CEO Gerhard Edi. "Our U.S. subsidiary congatec Inc. recently opened a Research & Design Centre in Boca Raton, Florida and as result hired two highly qualified COM experts to our team. These experts have been working in the COM market for many years.”



The new U.S. R&D team will provide technical support to customers in North and South America, react directly to local market conditions and customer needs and as part of the global R&D team, develop new products in collaboration with the R&D design centres in the corporate headquarter in Germany (Deggendorf) and the Czech Republic (Brno and Pilsen).



The next step will be the opening of a sales office in China. Preparations for this are already in full swing.



The CEO, Gerhard Edi is confident both investments will bring congatec closer towards market leadership. He expects a double digit revenue growth for fiscal year 2013.



In order to realize this growth, the global workforce increased from 124 in 2011 to 142 in 2012. About 67% of the workforce are employed in Germany, which makes congatec a major national employer, especially for the emerging region of Lower Bavaria. Asia and the U.S. each employ 13% of the workforce and 8% are employed in the Czech Republic.