Former Kontron CTO now CEO of Adlink Europe

Adlink Technology announces new leadership for its global business unit with the addition of Dirk Finstel as Executive Vice President of MCPS and CEO of Adlink´s European headquarters, Lippert Adlink Technology GmbH in Mannheim, Germany.

He brings over 22 years of experience in embedded computing, with a background in computer-on-module technologies and application-ready platforms.



"Dirk´s track record in this industry is amazing and he has been successful for more than two decades”, said Jim Liu, CEO of Adlink Technology. "His experience in running global units in engineering and product management and his focus on customers will be a significant contribution to our business here at Adlink."



Dirk will manage and supervise the operations of Lippert Adlink Technology GmbH and the Global Module Computing Product Segment.



Before joining Adlink, he served as the Chief Technology Officer of Kontron AG, and previously held a variety of executive level positions within Kontron, including: CEO Sales & Marketing, Chief Technology Officer and Vice President of Global Research & Engineering. Dirk has more than 20 years of in-depth experience in the embedded computer technology field.