© dirk-ercken-dreamstime.com

Zytronic adds R&D staff

Designer and manufacturer of touch sensors Zytronic, has extended its in-house research and development capabilities with the recruitment of two additional engineers.

Colm Mulvey has over twenty years software development experience gained within the aerospace and embedded telecoms fields. This has resulted in familiarity with leading embedded operating systems and microcontrollers. He holds a BSc Eng (Hons) from the University of Dublin.



Liren Bian completed his BEng (Hons) in Electrical & Electronic Engineering at the University of Northumbria, Newcastle upon Tyne, where he received the Dean’s Award of the University as well as the third prize in the IET Final Year project competition. His work experience includes three years of embedded software and firmware engineering.