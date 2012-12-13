© vladek-dreamstime.com Embedded | December 13, 2012
Avnet signs distribution agreement with Digi
Avnet Electronics Marketing Americas, a business region of Avnet, Inc., have announced it has signed a distribution agreement with Digi International, a provider of machine-to-machine (M2M) solutions.
The agreement provides Avnet's customers with access to Digi’s ARM-based embedded wired and wireless modules, wireless routers and gateways and other M2M technologies.
“Avnet offers a large, experienced sales team with outstanding engineering and integration services,” said John Guargena, vice president of Americas and India sales, Digi International. “This agreement allows us to leverage Avnet’s sales and technical support groups as an extension of our own and serve a wider customer base. It also provides Avnet Electronics Marketing Americas’ customers easy access to industry-leading embedded modules based on Freescale technology and other best-in-class M2M solutions.”
M2M technology, machines communicating with other machines, allows devices to monitor and adjust to one another with human intervention only when necessary.
"Market research firm IDC projects that M2M services will account for over 30 percent of all embedded wireless systems worldwide by 2015, and Digi is a pioneer in the advancement of M2M solutions,” said Alex Iuorio, senior vice president, supplier development, Avnet Electronics Marketing Americas. “In addition, many of Digi’s modules are based on Freescale Semiconductors’ popular i.MX processor family. Having Digi’s technology on our line card enables us to offer customers more integrated processor module options, which is exactly the kind of technological synergy that Avnet can help bring to a customer’s development effort.”
