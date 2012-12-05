© andrzej thiel dreamstime.com

Inside Secure expands global network of sales organizations

Inside Secure has announced that BP Electronica, Electrocomponentes S.A. Tritech Ltd, and ISMOsys have been named as representatives for Inside’s product offerings in four top regional economies of Latin America and the Middle East.

Targeting business opportunities in Mexico, Argentina, Israel and Turkey, respectively, these latest additions to Inside’s global sales network will enable the company to more easily provide customers with local design and engineering support and easy access to its portfolio of security solutions as businesses and governments in these countries increasingly rely on technology to protect against fraud, the growing threat of cyber-attacks and the loss of privacy, amongst other issues.



“With the addition of these four sales representatives, Inside now has a strong presence in the top three economies of Latin America and two economically important countries in the Middle East, where we believe our extensive portfolio of security offerings will provide compelling solutions for local customers,” said Christian Fleutelot, executive vice president, digital security, at Inside Secure. “Inside will continue to expand its global sales network in strategically important regions to better serve our customers and exploit new opportunities with companies whose products allow people to securely make payments, identify themselves, protect intellectual property, access information and subscribe to services.”



The four representative firms will sell and support Inside Secure’s complete product line, including industry leading VaultIC and MicroPass secure solutions, MicroRead, SecuRead and Open NFC Near Field Communication (NFC) hardware and software, contact and contactless smart card reader chips and RISC-based contact and dual-interface secure microcontrollers.