© Kawasaki Analysis | April 19, 2018
Robots create jobs – new research
At 309 units per 10'000 employees, robot density in German manufacturing industry is the third highest worldwide. At the same time, the number of people employed in Germany reached 44 million in 2017, the highest figure since reunification.
The rapid spread of industrial robots hasn’t made a dent in employment figures: today, new tasks have been created for the workforce alongside once performed by machines. These are the results of the latest study by the Centre for European Economic Research (ZEW) on behalf of the German Federal Ministry for Education and Research (BMBF).
“The results of the ZEW study on the labour market confirm what we’re observing in leading industrial nations across the world,” comments Junji Tsuda, president of the International Federation of Robotics in a press release. “The modernisation of production shifts hazardous, unhealthy and monotonous work to the machines. In the vast majority of cases, only certain activities of a job are automated and not the entire spectrum of an employee´s work.” However, if jobs are cut – the ZEW reports that 5% of employees were replaced within five years – these losses are compensated for by new jobs overall.
In Germany, the rise in the use of machines has allowed employment to grow by 1%. This development looks set to continue in future: based on details from companies surveyed, the ZEW estimates that further automation and digitalisation in industry will generate a 1.8% rise in employment by 2021.
This development tallies with experience from the 1990s onwards with the computer boom. The large-scale use of IT in companies did render traditional processing jobs superfluous. But according to calculations by the ZEW, from 1995 to 2011 employment rose by just under 0.2% per year.
“The results of the ZEW study on the labour market confirm what we’re observing in leading industrial nations across the world,” comments Junji Tsuda, president of the International Federation of Robotics in a press release. “The modernisation of production shifts hazardous, unhealthy and monotonous work to the machines. In the vast majority of cases, only certain activities of a job are automated and not the entire spectrum of an employee´s work.” However, if jobs are cut – the ZEW reports that 5% of employees were replaced within five years – these losses are compensated for by new jobs overall.
In Germany, the rise in the use of machines has allowed employment to grow by 1%. This development looks set to continue in future: based on details from companies surveyed, the ZEW estimates that further automation and digitalisation in industry will generate a 1.8% rise in employment by 2021.
This development tallies with experience from the 1990s onwards with the computer boom. The large-scale use of IT in companies did render traditional processing jobs superfluous. But according to calculations by the ZEW, from 1995 to 2011 employment rose by just under 0.2% per year.
Robots create jobs – new research At 309 units per 10'000 employees, robot density in German manufacturing industry...
EDA industry revenue up 10.7% YoY in Q4/2017 The Electronic Design Automation (EDA) industry revenue for Q4/2017 increased...
Cobham wins KF-X multirole fighter oxygen system contract Cobham has received a contract from Korean Aerospace Industries Ltd (KAI) to design and supply a pilot Oxygen System for the future KF-X, an advanced multirole fighter aircraft currently under development.
PCB growth takes a break in February 2018 PCB manufacturers in the European D/A/CH region reported on February sales figures that were ten percent lower than those registered for January 2018. However, compared YoY, figures were 6.2 percent higher.
Tempo builds new factory in San Francisco EMS-provider Tempo has closed a USD 20 million Series B financing round to increase its...
Manz with order from e-mobility sector Manz has received an order for a standard production line from a European customer in the...
STI awarded the new Aerospace accreditation UK based contract electronics manufacturer, Surface Technology International Ltd...
Finland wants to take the lead on the European battery market Evertiq has over the course of the last year reported on several major investments regarding...
ABB and a smooth ride on water The company has demonstrated a new futuristic, zero-emission new design of water taxi, called...
IPTE expands location in Romania IPTE Factory Automation says that the company has expanded its production location in...
Fineline VAR acquires Prestwick Circuits Fineline VAR Ltd, the UK subsidiary of Fineline Global, have acquired fellow UK...
Semiconductor leaders’ market shares surge over the past 10 years The top-5 semiconductor suppliers accounted for 43% of the world’s semiconductor sales...
Scanfil to help Coloreel to disrupt the textile industry Contract manufacturer Scanfil will manufacture the Coloreel Embroline which aims to...
List: Europe's biggest EMS providers 2017 Manufacturing Market Insider recently released its top 50 list of the worlds biggest EMS...
Airbus has shipped SES-12 satellite to launch base The SES-12 all-electric communications satellite, built by Airbus for SES, has been...
BMW opens autonomous driving campus The BMW Group has officially opened its autonomous driving campus in Unterschleißheim...
OHB to supply tracking units to Egypt - local production to follow OHB Logistic Solutions GmbH, a subsidiary of the Bremen-based aerospace and technology group...
An accident waiting to happen So it begins – from zero to one – the first recorded death of a pedestrian involved in an...
Vikingegaarden outsources production following great demand Great demand of electrical panels lead to the relocation of production to a company that...
CEVT and Geely to bring Terrafugia to the sky CEVT AB – China Euro Vehicle Technology – Geely’s innovation and development centre in...
Husqvarna acquires minority share in Franklin Robotics Husqvarna Group has acquired 25% of Franklin Robotics, a Boston-based start-up that has...
Cobalt brings more price pressure to lithium-ion batteries Cobalt prices continued to rise in 2018 and soared by more than 20% in the first quarter. The rise...
Innokas Medical with new Swedish customer Innokas Medical has entered into an agreement with Swedish medtech company Alcosystems...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments