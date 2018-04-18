© ZVEI

PCB growth takes a break in February 2018

PCB manufacturers in the European D/A/CH region reported on February sales figures that were ten percent lower than those registered for January 2018. However, compared YoY, figures were 6.2 percent higher.

YTD (for January and February 2018), sales figures were 8.9 percent higher than those recorded for the same period during 2017, writes the German industry association ZVEI PCB and Electronic Systems. Typically, monthly sales figures are not subject to the same fluctuations as the order intake is; usually a more balanced level prevails.



Order intake in January was exceptionally high. It is therefore no surprise that figures are down 23 percent in February 2018. It also remained 19 percent below the figures reported for February 2017. Cumulative for the first two months of 2018, the decline amounted to 1.6 percent (YoY comparison).



The book-to-bill ratio stood at 0.95.



Almost three percent more people were employed during February 2018 (when compared to the responding month in 2017).