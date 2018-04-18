© KAI - Korean Aerospace Industries

Cobham wins KF-X multirole fighter oxygen system contract

Cobham has received a contract from Korean Aerospace Industries Ltd (KAI) to design and supply a pilot Oxygen System for the future KF-X, an advanced multirole fighter aircraft currently under development.

Cobham Mission Systems will be leveraging its latest Next Generation Oxygen Concentrator technology, as well as the newly developed Electronic Seat Mounted Regulator to outfit the KF-X aircraft.



“Cobham has a long history of working with KAI on a number of aircraft platforms. We are very excited that KAI selected Cobham’s latest oxygen concentrator solution for its newest platform,” said Kevin McKeown, Vice President, and General Manager of Cobham Mission Systems. “The KF-X program is strategically important for Cobham and this contract award will allow us to continue to lead the market in life support oxygen systems for military aircraft”, he added.