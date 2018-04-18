© manz Electronics Production | April 18, 2018
Manz with order from e-mobility sector
Manz has received an order for a standard production line from a European customer in the segment Energy Storage. The line will be used to manufacture laminated lithium-ion pouch battery cells and their battery modules.
The batteries will be used for electric forklifts, automated guided vehicle systems and stationary energy storage. The order volume is in the lower double-digit million-euro range.
The production line consists of a large number of standardised stand-alone machines and modules from the Manz product portfolio, according to customer-specific requirements and processes, a press release reads.
Eckhard Hörner-Marass, CEO of Manz AG, comments: “We are delighted that we have been able to convince another new customer of our expertise. The subject of electromobility is now increasingly gaining momentum – not only in the large mass markets, but also in the individual niche markets. Especially with our new developments in the area of standardized stand-alone equipment and modules, we are able to make a significant contribution to the further development of technology. The first European mass production line for medium-sized and large pouch cells, which we are now equipping with our machinery, is an important step in this context."
