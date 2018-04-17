© IPTE Electronics Production | April 17, 2018
IPTE expands location in Romania
IPTE Factory Automation says that the company has expanded its production location in Oradea, Romania.
The Romanian team, which consists of 24 members, has moved into a new building, which measures 1'400 square meters in total. Test fixtures for in circuit, functional and RF test, test racks as well as assembly for IPTE’s EasyLine board handling system are developed and produced here. Moreover, a complete service unit for Romanian clients with capacities for all IPTE products is based in Oradea.
IPTE’s first activity in Romania was the founding of a service unit back in 2005. Just a year later the location in Oradea was established.
“With the expansion of the location in Oradea IPTE is strengthening its presence in the important Eastern-European market. Due to the new capacities, IPTE Oradea is able to react more quickly and to acquire new clients”, states Hubert Baren, CCO of IPTE FA.
IPTE’s first activity in Romania was the founding of a service unit back in 2005. Just a year later the location in Oradea was established.
“With the expansion of the location in Oradea IPTE is strengthening its presence in the important Eastern-European market. Due to the new capacities, IPTE Oradea is able to react more quickly and to acquire new clients”, states Hubert Baren, CCO of IPTE FA.
STI awarded the new Aerospace accreditation UK based contract electronics manufacturer, Surface Technology International Ltd...
Finland wants to take the lead on the European battery market Evertiq has over the course of the last year reported on several major investments regarding...
ABB and a smooth ride on water The company has demonstrated a new futuristic, zero-emission new design of water taxi, called...
IPTE expands location in Romania IPTE Factory Automation says that the company has expanded its production location in...
Fineline VAR acquires Prestwick Circuits Fineline VAR Ltd, the UK subsidiary of Fineline Global, have acquired fellow UK...
Semiconductor leaders’ market shares surge over the past 10 years The top-5 semiconductor suppliers accounted for 43% of the world’s semiconductor sales...
Scanfil to help Coloreel to disrupt the textile industry Contract manufacturer Scanfil will manufacture the Coloreel Embroline which aims to...
List: Europe's biggest EMS providers 2017 Manufacturing Market Insider recently released its top 50 list of the worlds biggest EMS...
Airbus has shipped SES-12 satellite to launch base The SES-12 all-electric communications satellite, built by Airbus for SES, has been...
BMW opens autonomous driving campus The BMW Group has officially opened its autonomous driving campus in Unterschleißheim...
OHB to supply tracking units to Egypt - local production to follow OHB Logistic Solutions GmbH, a subsidiary of the Bremen-based aerospace and technology group...
An accident waiting to happen So it begins – from zero to one – the first recorded death of a pedestrian involved in an...
Vikingegaarden outsources production following great demand Great demand of electrical panels lead to the relocation of production to a company that...
CEVT and Geely to bring Terrafugia to the sky CEVT AB – China Euro Vehicle Technology – Geely’s innovation and development centre in...
Husqvarna acquires minority share in Franklin Robotics Husqvarna Group has acquired 25% of Franklin Robotics, a Boston-based start-up that has...
Cobalt brings more price pressure to lithium-ion batteries Cobalt prices continued to rise in 2018 and soared by more than 20% in the first quarter. The rise...
Innokas Medical with new Swedish customer Innokas Medical has entered into an agreement with Swedish medtech company Alcosystems...
RUAG Defence wins order in tactical communications RUAG Defence has won an order to supply additional equipment from its Aranea...
Construction start for the Micron Centre for Materials Research Boise State University has officially started the construction of the USD 50 million Micron...
ZF expands production capacity – builds new facility in Serbia Investing more that EUR 100 million in the project, ZF’s Mobility Division is expanding its...
The biggest EMS providers in the world – MMI’s top 10 Manufacturing Market Insider (MMI) has once again provided us with data regarding the rankings among the worlds biggest EMS provider. The required revenue level to even make the top 50 list in 2017 increased was by USD 28 billion...
Orbit International receives new purchase order Orbit International, an electronics manufacturer and software solution provider, says...
BASF starts new production line of Ultrason in Yeosu, Korea The extension is aimed to serve growing global demand for high performance thermoplastic in...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments