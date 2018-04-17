© IPTE

IPTE expands location in Romania

IPTE Factory Automation says that the company has expanded its production location in Oradea, Romania.

The Romanian team, which consists of 24 members, has moved into a new building, which measures 1'400 square meters in total. Test fixtures for in circuit, functional and RF test, test racks as well as assembly for IPTE’s EasyLine board handling system are developed and produced here. Moreover, a complete service unit for Romanian clients with capacities for all IPTE products is based in Oradea.



IPTE’s first activity in Romania was the founding of a service unit back in 2005. Just a year later the location in Oradea was established.



“With the expansion of the location in Oradea IPTE is strengthening its presence in the important Eastern-European market. Due to the new capacities, IPTE Oradea is able to react more quickly and to acquire new clients”, states Hubert Baren, CCO of IPTE FA.