© designersart dreamstime.com Analysis | April 16, 2018
Semiconductor leaders’ market shares surge over the past 10 years
The top-5 semiconductor suppliers accounted for 43% of the world’s semiconductor sales in 2017, an increase of 10 percentage points from 10 years earlier, says IC Insights.
In total, the 2017 top-50 suppliers represented 88% of the total $444.7 billion worldwide semiconductor market last year, up 12 percentage points from the 76% share the top 50 companies held in 2007.
As shown, the top 5, top 10, and top 25 companies’ share of the 2017 worldwide semiconductor market each increased from 10-12 percentage points over the past decade. With the surge in mergers and acquisitions expected to continue over the next few years (e.g., Qualcomm and NXP), IC Insights believes that consolidation will raise the shares of the top suppliers to even loftier levels.
As shown in the graph below, Japan’s total presence and influence in the IC marketplace has waned significantly since 1990, with its IC marketshare (not including foundries) residing at only 7% in 2017. Once-prominent Japanese names missing from the top IC suppliers list are NEC, Hitachi, Mitsubishi, and Matsushita. Competitive pressures from South Korean IC suppliers—especially in the memory market—have certainly played a significant role in changing the look of the IC marketshare figures over the past 27 years. Moreover, depending on the outcome of the sale of Toshiba’s NAND flash division, the Japanese-companies’ share of the IC market could fall even further from its already low level.
With strong competition reducing the number of Japanese IC suppliers, the loss of its vertically integrated businesses, missing out on supplying ICs for several high-volume end-use applications, and its collective shift toward the fab-lite IC business model, Japan has greatly reduced its investment in new semiconductor wafer fabs and equipment. In fact, Japanese companies accounted for only 5% of total semiconductor industry capital expenditures in 2017 (two points less than the share of the IC market they held last year), a long way from the 51% share of spending they represented in 1990.
For more information visit © IC Insights.
As shown, the top 5, top 10, and top 25 companies’ share of the 2017 worldwide semiconductor market each increased from 10-12 percentage points over the past decade. With the surge in mergers and acquisitions expected to continue over the next few years (e.g., Qualcomm and NXP), IC Insights believes that consolidation will raise the shares of the top suppliers to even loftier levels.
As shown in the graph below, Japan’s total presence and influence in the IC marketplace has waned significantly since 1990, with its IC marketshare (not including foundries) residing at only 7% in 2017. Once-prominent Japanese names missing from the top IC suppliers list are NEC, Hitachi, Mitsubishi, and Matsushita. Competitive pressures from South Korean IC suppliers—especially in the memory market—have certainly played a significant role in changing the look of the IC marketshare figures over the past 27 years. Moreover, depending on the outcome of the sale of Toshiba’s NAND flash division, the Japanese-companies’ share of the IC market could fall even further from its already low level.
With strong competition reducing the number of Japanese IC suppliers, the loss of its vertically integrated businesses, missing out on supplying ICs for several high-volume end-use applications, and its collective shift toward the fab-lite IC business model, Japan has greatly reduced its investment in new semiconductor wafer fabs and equipment. In fact, Japanese companies accounted for only 5% of total semiconductor industry capital expenditures in 2017 (two points less than the share of the IC market they held last year), a long way from the 51% share of spending they represented in 1990.
For more information visit © IC Insights.
Semiconductor leaders’ market shares surge over the past 10 years The top-5 semiconductor suppliers accounted for 43% of the world’s semiconductor sales...
Scanfil to help Coloreel to disrupt the textile industry Contract manufacturer Scanfil will manufacture the Coloreel Embroline which aims to...
List: Europe's biggest EMS providers 2017 Manufacturing Market Insider recently released its top 50 list of the worlds biggest EMS...
Airbus has shipped SES-12 satellite to launch base The SES-12 all-electric communications satellite, built by Airbus for SES, has been...
BMW opens autonomous driving campus The BMW Group has officially opened its autonomous driving campus in Unterschleißheim...
OHB to supply tracking units to Egypt - local production to follow OHB Logistic Solutions GmbH, a subsidiary of the Bremen-based aerospace and technology group...
An accident waiting to happen So it begins – from zero to one – the first recorded death of a pedestrian involved in an...
Vikingegaarden outsources production following great demand Great demand of electrical panels lead to the relocation of production to a company that...
CEVT and Geely to bring Terrafugia to the sky CEVT AB – China Euro Vehicle Technology – Geely’s innovation and development centre in...
Husqvarna acquires minority share in Franklin Robotics Husqvarna Group has acquired 25% of Franklin Robotics, a Boston-based start-up that has...
Cobalt brings more price pressure to lithium-ion batteries Cobalt prices continued to rise in 2018 and soared by more than 20% in the first quarter. The rise...
Innokas Medical with new Swedish customer Innokas Medical has entered into an agreement with Swedish medtech company Alcosystems...
RUAG Defence wins order in tactical communications RUAG Defence has won an order to supply additional equipment from its Aranea...
Construction start for the Micron Centre for Materials Research Boise State University has officially started the construction of the USD 50 million Micron...
ZF expands production capacity – builds new facility in Serbia Investing more that EUR 100 million in the project, ZF’s Mobility Division is expanding its...
The biggest EMS providers in the world – MMI’s top 10 Manufacturing Market Insider (MMI) has once again provided us with data regarding the rankings among the worlds biggest EMS provider. The required revenue level to even make the top 50 list in 2017 increased was by USD 28 billion...
Orbit International receives new purchase order Orbit International, an electronics manufacturer and software solution provider, says...
BASF starts new production line of Ultrason in Yeosu, Korea The extension is aimed to serve growing global demand for high performance thermoplastic in...
Elbit completes acquisition of Universal Avionics Israeli Elbit Systems announces that it has completed the acquisition of the assets and...
Festo expands manufacturing in the US – creates 350 new jobs The German automation solutions provider announces, together with the City of Mason...
Electrolux launches its first open innovation factory The new collaborative space will serve as the company’s hub for innovation with external...
Volkswagen flags potential major management changes The German auto giant says that there might be further development in the...
Scotty is back – with an 800% memory upgrade to his iPhone Scott Allen, the man, the myth… the guy that built his own iPhone from parts from the public cell phone parts markets in China (and later brought back the headphone jack to the iPhone 7), is once again frankensteining his iPhone.
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments