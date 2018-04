List: Europe's biggest EMS providers 2017

© head off dreamstime.com

Manufacturing Market Insider recently released its top 50 list of the worlds biggest EMS providers. We took a closer look at how the European players stack up on the list.

2017 2016 Company Country Global Rank 1 1 Zollner Elektronik Group Germany 14 2 2 PKC Group Finland 20 3 3 Asteelflash France 23 4 5 Enics AG Switzerland 27 5 4 Scanfil EMS Finland 28 6 6 VIDEOTON Holding Hungary 30 7 7 Neways Electronics The Netherlands 34 8 8 éolane France 39 9 9 ALL CIRCUITS France 41 10 10 LACROIX Electronics France 45

Last years list

2016 2015 Company Location Global Rank 1 1 Zollner Elektronik Group Germany 14 2 2 PKC Group Finland 18 3 3 Asteelflash France 23 4 4 Scanfil EMS Finland 29 5 5 Enics Switzerland 30 6 6 VIDEOTON Holding Hungary 32 7 7 Neways Electronics The Netherlands 36 8 8 éolane France 42 9 9 ALL CIRCUITS France 44 10 10 LACROIX Electronics France 46

In total we find 12 European companies on the top 50 list, with France looking like the actual European EMS hub. There hasn't been too many changes to the rankings of the top 10 biggest European players, but looking at the global ranking of these companies we do see a few.The top 50 did include two more European companies, Polish Fideltronic ranked in at 49, and Norway’s Kitron ranked in at 50.For more information and data - visit Manufacturing Market Insider