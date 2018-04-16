© BMW Group

BMW opens autonomous driving campus

The BMW Group has officially opened its autonomous driving campus in Unterschleißheim, near Munich.

15 months ago, the BMW Group took the decision to pool together its development expertise in the fields of vehicle connectivity and highly / fully automated driving at a single location. The campus now stands complete and offers 23’000 square metres of office space with room for 1’800 employees.



The German auto group intends to drive its development of highly automated vehicles with the new campus in Unterschleißheim, and is looking to recruit IT specialists and software developers in the areas of artificial intelligence, machine learning and data analysis.