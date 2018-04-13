© OHB SE Electronics Production | April 13, 2018
OHB to supply tracking units to Egypt - local production to follow
OHB Logistic Solutions GmbH, a subsidiary of the Bremen-based aerospace and technology group OHB SE, has signed a contract with the Egyptian government for the delivery of 5’000 Visioboxx tracking system units.
In addition, the parties have agreed to set up separate production in Egypt. This means that Egypt will be manufacturing the Visioboxx itself under license in the future. The tracking system is to help various Egyptian government organisations make their transport logistics more transparent, efficient and safer. The contract has a total value of around EUR 3 million, a press release reads.
“For us, this business is a great opportunity to open up new markets, especially in developing countries and emerging markets. The planned local production will offer us further advantages in this connection,” says Jens Kuckertz, Managing Director of OHB Logistic Solutions GmbH.
The Visioboxx is a device for the worldwide monitoring of transport containers. It is attached to the container magnetically. The tracking unit is connected via a cable to a sensor inside the container, which records all relevant data.
“For us, this business is a great opportunity to open up new markets, especially in developing countries and emerging markets. The planned local production will offer us further advantages in this connection,” says Jens Kuckertz, Managing Director of OHB Logistic Solutions GmbH.
The Visioboxx is a device for the worldwide monitoring of transport containers. It is attached to the container magnetically. The tracking unit is connected via a cable to a sensor inside the container, which records all relevant data.
OHB to supply tracking units to Egypt - local production to follow OHB Logistic Solutions GmbH, a subsidiary of the Bremen-based aerospace and technology group...
An accident waiting to happen So it begins – from zero to one – the first recorded death of a pedestrian involved in an...
Vikingegaarden outsources production following great demand Great demand of electrical panels lead to the relocation of production to a company that...
CEVT and Geely to bring Terrafugia to the sky CEVT AB – China Euro Vehicle Technology – Geely’s innovation and development centre in...
Husqvarna acquires minority share in Franklin Robotics Husqvarna Group has acquired 25% of Franklin Robotics, a Boston-based start-up that has...
Cobalt brings more price pressure to lithium-ion batteries Cobalt prices continued to rise in 2018 and soared by more than 20% in the first quarter. The rise...
Innokas Medical with new Swedish customer Innokas Medical has entered into an agreement with Swedish medtech company Alcosystems...
RUAG Defence wins order in tactical communications RUAG Defence has won an order to supply additional equipment from its Aranea...
Construction start for the Micron Centre for Materials Research Boise State University has officially started the construction of the USD 50 million Micron...
ZF expands production capacity – builds new facility in Serbia Investing more that EUR 100 million in the project, ZF’s Mobility Division is expanding its...
The biggest EMS providers in the world – MMI’s top 10 Manufacturing Market Insider (MMI) has once again provided us with data regarding the rankings among the worlds biggest EMS provider. The required revenue level to even make the top 50 list in 2017 increased was by USD 28 billion...
Orbit International receives new purchase order Orbit International, an electronics manufacturer and software solution provider, says...
BASF starts new production line of Ultrason in Yeosu, Korea The extension is aimed to serve growing global demand for high performance thermoplastic in...
Elbit completes acquisition of Universal Avionics Israeli Elbit Systems announces that it has completed the acquisition of the assets and...
Festo expands manufacturing in the US – creates 350 new jobs The German automation solutions provider announces, together with the City of Mason...
Electrolux launches its first open innovation factory The new collaborative space will serve as the company’s hub for innovation with external...
Volkswagen flags potential major management changes The German auto giant says that there might be further development in the...
Scotty is back – with an 800% memory upgrade to his iPhone Scott Allen, the man, the myth… the guy that built his own iPhone from parts from the public cell phone parts markets in China (and later brought back the headphone jack to the iPhone 7), is once again frankensteining his iPhone.
Record semiconductor photomask sales of $3.7 billion in 2017 SEMI says that after several years of incremental increases the worldwide semiconductor...
Flex invests in Hungary – creating 100 new jobs Electronics manufacturer Flex is once again investing in its Hungarian capacities. The...
EV manufacturer Byton opens new Los Angeles facility Following its launch at the 2018 Consumer Electronics Show, the electric vehicle manufacturer...
Eberspaecher opens a new manufacturing plant in China With a ceremonial official start of production, Eberspaecher has opened a new production plant...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments