April 13, 2018
Husqvarna acquires minority share in Franklin Robotics
Husqvarna Group has acquired 25% of Franklin Robotics, a Boston-based start-up that has developed "Tertill", a solar-powered weeding robot for vegetable and flower gardens.
The investment forms an important partnership for Husqvarna, to further explore and accelerate customer-driven innovation within robotic applications in the lawn and garden market.
"From our position as the global market leader in robotic lawn mowers we see opportunities to broaden our focus into other robotic applications within lawn and garden care. And through collaboration with cutting edge partners we believe we can accelerate our innovation capability and bring added value to our customers and shareholders. The partnership with Franklin Robotics is an exciting opportunity in this respect" says Karin Löfgren, Senior Manager, Husqvarna Group Business Development.
Franklin Robotics are described to have extensive experience and competence within the robotics field and the partnership opens up new possibilities to explore within this arena. Husqvarna Group's investment injects the capital and capabilities needed to commercialise Franklin Robotics' weed-killing robot.
"We are thrilled to be working with Husqvarna Group. With almost 1,500,000 environmentally friendly robotic mowers sold all over the world, Husqvarna Group has vast experience and insight that will be invaluable to us as we bring Tertill to market, and continue to develop robotic weeding solutions to the garden and beyond", says Rory MacKean, CEO Franklin Robotics.
