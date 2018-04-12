© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com Electronics Production | April 12, 2018
Orbit International receives new purchase order
Orbit International, an electronics manufacturer and software solution provider, says that its Electronics Group (“OEG”) has received a new purchase order for its displays, from a major prime contractor on a major aviation program, for approximately USD 1,475,000.
Deliveries of the completed displays are expected to commence in the fourth quarter of 2018 and continue through the third quarter of 2021.
Mitchell Binder, President and CEO of Orbit International commented, “After approximately $3,000,000 in bookings reported for the first quarter, this latest award continues the solid bookings for our OEG and adds to its delivery schedules for the second half of 2018 as well as for the years 2019 through 2021. We are encouraged that the new defense budget passed in Washington could result in new business opportunities that should flow down from the prime contractors.”
Binder added, “In addition to the firm bookings from our OEG, the bid pipeline for our Power Group is also growing. We recently reported over $1,000,000 in orders for the month of March 2018 and we continue to receive new pre-production awards for our VPX technology. We have also noted a general increase in our bid pipeline for our commercial power supplies. Finally, we are optimistic that we may receive our first orders in several years for our power supplies used for oil and gas exploration.”
Orbit International Corp., through its Electronics Group, is involved in the development and manufacture of custom electronic device and subsystem solutions for military and nonmilitary government applications through its production facility in Hauppauge, New York.
Mitchell Binder, President and CEO of Orbit International commented, “After approximately $3,000,000 in bookings reported for the first quarter, this latest award continues the solid bookings for our OEG and adds to its delivery schedules for the second half of 2018 as well as for the years 2019 through 2021. We are encouraged that the new defense budget passed in Washington could result in new business opportunities that should flow down from the prime contractors.”
Binder added, “In addition to the firm bookings from our OEG, the bid pipeline for our Power Group is also growing. We recently reported over $1,000,000 in orders for the month of March 2018 and we continue to receive new pre-production awards for our VPX technology. We have also noted a general increase in our bid pipeline for our commercial power supplies. Finally, we are optimistic that we may receive our first orders in several years for our power supplies used for oil and gas exploration.”
Orbit International Corp., through its Electronics Group, is involved in the development and manufacture of custom electronic device and subsystem solutions for military and nonmilitary government applications through its production facility in Hauppauge, New York.
Cobalt brings more price pressure to lithium-ion batteries Cobalt prices continued to rise in 2018 and soared by more than 20% in the first quarter. The rise...
Innokas Medical with new Swedish customer Innokas Medical has entered into an agreement with Swedish medtech company Alcosystems...
RUAG Defence wins order in tactical communications RUAG Defence has won an order to supply additional equipment from its Aranea...
Construction start for the Micron Centre for Materials Research Boise State University has officially started the construction of the USD 50 million Micron...
ZF expands production capacity – builds new facility in Serbia Investing more that EUR 100 million in the project, ZF’s Mobility Division is expanding its...
The biggest EMS providers in the world – MMI’s top 10 Manufacturing Market Insider (MMI) has once again provided us with data regarding the rankings among the worlds biggest EMS provider. The required revenue level to even make the top 50 list in 2017 increased was by USD 28 billion...
Orbit International receives new purchase order Orbit International, an electronics manufacturer and software solution provider, says...
BASF starts new production line of Ultrason in Yeosu, Korea The extension is aimed to serve growing global demand for high performance thermoplastic in...
Elbit completes acquisition of Universal Avionics Israeli Elbit Systems announces that it has completed the acquisition of the assets and...
Festo expands manufacturing in the US – creates 350 new jobs The German automation solutions provider announces, together with the City of Mason...
Electrolux launches its first open innovation factory The new collaborative space will serve as the company’s hub for innovation with external...
Volkswagen flags potential major management changes The German auto giant says that there might be further development in the...
Scotty is back – with an 800% memory upgrade to his iPhone Scott Allen, the man, the myth… the guy that built his own iPhone from parts from the public cell phone parts markets in China (and later brought back the headphone jack to the iPhone 7), is once again frankensteining his iPhone.
Record semiconductor photomask sales of $3.7 billion in 2017 SEMI says that after several years of incremental increases the worldwide semiconductor...
Flex invests in Hungary – creating 100 new jobs Electronics manufacturer Flex is once again investing in its Hungarian capacities. The...
EV manufacturer Byton opens new Los Angeles facility Following its launch at the 2018 Consumer Electronics Show, the electric vehicle manufacturer...
Eberspaecher opens a new manufacturing plant in China With a ceremonial official start of production, Eberspaecher has opened a new production plant...
Xiaomi expands in India with new PCBA and smartphone plants Chinese technology company Xiaomi, is opening three new smartphone plants in India, as well as its first SMT plant dedicated towards local manufacturing of PCBA units in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu, in partnership with Foxconn.
OIP partners with Hydroid for the Belgian MOD MCM Toolbox programme OIP Sensor Systems (OIP), a Belgian defence company, signed a teaming agreement...
Voltabox acquires engineering company Concurrent Design Voltabox AG acquires the engineering company Concurrent Design, based in...
SEMI reports 2017 global semiconductor equipment sales of $56.6 billion SEMI says that worldwide sales of semiconductor manufacturing equipment totaled USD 56.6...
Anti-ship missile development at Saab's centre in Tampere Saab newly established development centre Saab Technology Center (STC) in...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments