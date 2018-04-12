© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

Orbit International receives new purchase order

Orbit International, an electronics manufacturer and software solution provider, says that its Electronics Group (“OEG”) has received a new purchase order for its displays, from a major prime contractor on a major aviation program, for approximately USD 1,475,000.

Deliveries of the completed displays are expected to commence in the fourth quarter of 2018 and continue through the third quarter of 2021.



Mitchell Binder, President and CEO of Orbit International commented, “After approximately $3,000,000 in bookings reported for the first quarter, this latest award continues the solid bookings for our OEG and adds to its delivery schedules for the second half of 2018 as well as for the years 2019 through 2021. We are encouraged that the new defense budget passed in Washington could result in new business opportunities that should flow down from the prime contractors.”



Binder added, “In addition to the firm bookings from our OEG, the bid pipeline for our Power Group is also growing. We recently reported over $1,000,000 in orders for the month of March 2018 and we continue to receive new pre-production awards for our VPX technology. We have also noted a general increase in our bid pipeline for our commercial power supplies. Finally, we are optimistic that we may receive our first orders in several years for our power supplies used for oil and gas exploration.”



Orbit International Corp., through its Electronics Group, is involved in the development and manufacture of custom electronic device and subsystem solutions for military and nonmilitary government applications through its production facility in Hauppauge, New York.