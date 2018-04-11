© BASF General | April 11, 2018
BASF starts new production line of Ultrason in Yeosu, Korea
The extension is aimed to serve growing global demand for high performance thermoplastic in automotive, electronics and water filtration industries.
BASF has started up a new production line for its high-temperature resistant thermoplastic Ultrason (polyarylsulfone) at its site in Yeosu, Korea. With the new line the global annual capacity for Ultrason will increase by 6’000 metric tons to 24’000 metric tons, serving the growing market demand worldwide.
The plant in Yeosu was opened in 2014 as the first Ultrason plant in Asia. Ultrason is the tradename for BASF’s product range of polyethersulfone (Ultrason E), polysulfone (Ultrason S), and polyphenylsulfone (Ultrason P).
“This capacity expansion will strengthen our competitive position and drive the global versatility of our polyarylsulfone business,” said Giorgio Greening, head of BASF’s global business unit Styrenic Foams and Specialty Polymers. “The expanded production enables us to accompany our customers’ growth at a high technical level and with the optimum product portfolio.”
BASF produces Ultrason in Ludwigshafen, Germany and in Yeosu, Korea. Both locations are designed to produce the entire product range of Ultrason S, E and P, and provide BASF with the flexibility to optimize supply capabilities to customers around the world.
“With the new line we will continue to reliably serve customers and industry partners with high-quality material. Especially customers in Asia will benefit from fast response and proximity,” said Olivier Ubrich, head of global business management Specialty Polymers. “With increasing urbanization and the growing need for clean water management, Ultrason is the ideal material for filter membranes thus contributing to the desalination and purification in water treatment.”
Ultrason is widely used in the electronics, automotive and aerospace industries for the production of heat-resistant, lightweight components. The thermoplastic can withstand temperatures up to 220°C without altering its properties, and possesses outstanding chemical stability.
The plant in Yeosu was opened in 2014 as the first Ultrason plant in Asia. Ultrason is the tradename for BASF’s product range of polyethersulfone (Ultrason E), polysulfone (Ultrason S), and polyphenylsulfone (Ultrason P).
“This capacity expansion will strengthen our competitive position and drive the global versatility of our polyarylsulfone business,” said Giorgio Greening, head of BASF’s global business unit Styrenic Foams and Specialty Polymers. “The expanded production enables us to accompany our customers’ growth at a high technical level and with the optimum product portfolio.”
BASF produces Ultrason in Ludwigshafen, Germany and in Yeosu, Korea. Both locations are designed to produce the entire product range of Ultrason S, E and P, and provide BASF with the flexibility to optimize supply capabilities to customers around the world.
“With the new line we will continue to reliably serve customers and industry partners with high-quality material. Especially customers in Asia will benefit from fast response and proximity,” said Olivier Ubrich, head of global business management Specialty Polymers. “With increasing urbanization and the growing need for clean water management, Ultrason is the ideal material for filter membranes thus contributing to the desalination and purification in water treatment.”
Ultrason is widely used in the electronics, automotive and aerospace industries for the production of heat-resistant, lightweight components. The thermoplastic can withstand temperatures up to 220°C without altering its properties, and possesses outstanding chemical stability.
BASF starts new production line of Ultrason in Yeosu, Korea The extension is aimed to serve growing global demand for high performance thermoplastic in...
Elbit completes acquisition of Universal Avionics Israeli Elbit Systems announces that it has completed the acquisition of the assets and...
Festo expands manufacturing in the US – creates 350 new jobs The German automation solutions provider announces, together with the City of Mason...
Electrolux launches its first open innovation factory The new collaborative space will serve as the company’s hub for innovation with external...
Volkswagen flags potential major management changes The German auto giant says that there might be further development in the...
Scotty is back – with an 800% memory upgrade to his iPhone Scott Allen, the man, the myth… the guy that built his own iPhone from parts from the public cell phone parts markets in China (and later brought back the headphone jack to the iPhone 7), is once again frankensteining his iPhone.
Record semiconductor photomask sales of $3.7 billion in 2017 SEMI says that after several years of incremental increases the worldwide semiconductor...
Flex invests in Hungary – creating 100 new jobs Electronics manufacturer Flex is once again investing in its Hungarian capacities. The...
EV manufacturer Byton opens new Los Angeles facility Following its launch at the 2018 Consumer Electronics Show, the electric vehicle manufacturer...
Eberspaecher opens a new manufacturing plant in China With a ceremonial official start of production, Eberspaecher has opened a new production plant...
Xiaomi expands in India with new PCBA and smartphone plants Chinese technology company Xiaomi, is opening three new smartphone plants in India, as well as its first SMT plant dedicated towards local manufacturing of PCBA units in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu, in partnership with Foxconn.
OIP partners with Hydroid for the Belgian MOD MCM Toolbox programme OIP Sensor Systems (OIP), a Belgian defence company, signed a teaming agreement...
Voltabox acquires engineering company Concurrent Design Voltabox AG acquires the engineering company Concurrent Design, based in...
SEMI reports 2017 global semiconductor equipment sales of $56.6 billion SEMI says that worldwide sales of semiconductor manufacturing equipment totaled USD 56.6...
Anti-ship missile development at Saab's centre in Tampere Saab newly established development centre Saab Technology Center (STC) in...
Manz had a fire accident at its Taiwanese site At the company's site in Taoyuan City in Taiwanese, a cable fire broke out last Monday...
ABB to invest €100 Million in Austria – creating 1’000 jobs One year after announcing its acquisition of B&R (Bernecker + Rainer Industrie-Elektronik GmbH), ABB is planning to invest €100 million in Austria to build a new innovation and training campus at the home of B&R in...
PMC gets a helping hand from Rethink Robotics’ Sawyer Plastic Molded Concepts (PMC), a plastics injection molding manufacturer, has deployed...
Zeiss breaks ground on its new innovation hub Zeiss held a groundbreaking ceremony today on the north campus of the Karlsruhe...
Wilhelmsen & Kongsberg to establish autonomous shipping company Wilhelmsen and Kongsberg are joining forces to take the next step in autonomous shipping by...
Bosch expands with new R&D centre in Silicon Valley The 104’000 square-foot-office represents a USD 40 million commitment. The expansion will...
Sanmina achieves FDA registration at its facilities in Chennai EMS provider Sanmina says that it has received FDA registration at its manufacturing facilities in Chennai, India, enabling Sanmina to manufacture finished medical instruments and devices in India.
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments