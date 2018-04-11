© pichetw dreamstime.com Electronics Production | April 11, 2018
Elbit completes acquisition of Universal Avionics
Israeli Elbit Systems announces that it has completed the acquisition of the assets and operations of the privately-owned U.S. company ,Universal Avionics Systems Corporation, for of approximately USD 120 million.
Headquartered in Tucson Arizona, and operating in several facilities across the U.S., Universal Avionics is a developer and manufacturer of commercial avionics systems for the retrofit and forward-fit market, for a wide range of fixed and rotary aircraft types. Universal Avionics' solutions include Flight Management Systems (FMS), displays, communication systems, complete cockpit solutions and additional advanced commercial avionics systems, which are complementary to Elbit Systems' commercial avionics systems.
Following the acquisition, Universal Avionics' business will continue to operate, with the same management and workforce and under the same name, as a wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary of Elbit Systems, a press release reads.
"We have been providing unique enhanced flight vision and head up display systems for commercial aviation platforms for the last several years and see this business line as a key growth engine. Elbit Systems and Universal Avionics share the same DNA of innovation and technological leadership, and our combined portfolio creates synergies that will strengthen our competitive position. I welcome the management and employees of Universal Avionics to Elbit Systems, and I believe that their skills and experience will greatly contribute to our activity in the commercial aviation area," said Bezhalel (Butzi) Machlis, Elbit Systems President & CEO, in the release.
Following the acquisition, Universal Avionics' business will continue to operate, with the same management and workforce and under the same name, as a wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary of Elbit Systems, a press release reads.
"We have been providing unique enhanced flight vision and head up display systems for commercial aviation platforms for the last several years and see this business line as a key growth engine. Elbit Systems and Universal Avionics share the same DNA of innovation and technological leadership, and our combined portfolio creates synergies that will strengthen our competitive position. I welcome the management and employees of Universal Avionics to Elbit Systems, and I believe that their skills and experience will greatly contribute to our activity in the commercial aviation area," said Bezhalel (Butzi) Machlis, Elbit Systems President & CEO, in the release.
BASF starts new production line of Ultrason in Yeosu, Korea The extension is aimed to serve growing global demand for high performance thermoplastic in...
Elbit completes acquisition of Universal Avionics Israeli Elbit Systems announces that it has completed the acquisition of the assets and...
Festo expands manufacturing in the US – creates 350 new jobs The German automation solutions provider announces, together with the City of Mason...
Electrolux launches its first open innovation factory The new collaborative space will serve as the company’s hub for innovation with external...
Volkswagen flags potential major management changes The German auto giant says that there might be further development in the...
Scotty is back – with an 800% memory upgrade to his iPhone Scott Allen, the man, the myth… the guy that built his own iPhone from parts from the public cell phone parts markets in China (and later brought back the headphone jack to the iPhone 7), is once again frankensteining his iPhone.
Record semiconductor photomask sales of $3.7 billion in 2017 SEMI says that after several years of incremental increases the worldwide semiconductor...
Flex invests in Hungary – creating 100 new jobs Electronics manufacturer Flex is once again investing in its Hungarian capacities. The...
EV manufacturer Byton opens new Los Angeles facility Following its launch at the 2018 Consumer Electronics Show, the electric vehicle manufacturer...
Eberspaecher opens a new manufacturing plant in China With a ceremonial official start of production, Eberspaecher has opened a new production plant...
Xiaomi expands in India with new PCBA and smartphone plants Chinese technology company Xiaomi, is opening three new smartphone plants in India, as well as its first SMT plant dedicated towards local manufacturing of PCBA units in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu, in partnership with Foxconn.
OIP partners with Hydroid for the Belgian MOD MCM Toolbox programme OIP Sensor Systems (OIP), a Belgian defence company, signed a teaming agreement...
Voltabox acquires engineering company Concurrent Design Voltabox AG acquires the engineering company Concurrent Design, based in...
SEMI reports 2017 global semiconductor equipment sales of $56.6 billion SEMI says that worldwide sales of semiconductor manufacturing equipment totaled USD 56.6...
Anti-ship missile development at Saab's centre in Tampere Saab newly established development centre Saab Technology Center (STC) in...
Manz had a fire accident at its Taiwanese site At the company's site in Taoyuan City in Taiwanese, a cable fire broke out last Monday...
ABB to invest €100 Million in Austria – creating 1’000 jobs One year after announcing its acquisition of B&R (Bernecker + Rainer Industrie-Elektronik GmbH), ABB is planning to invest €100 million in Austria to build a new innovation and training campus at the home of B&R in...
PMC gets a helping hand from Rethink Robotics’ Sawyer Plastic Molded Concepts (PMC), a plastics injection molding manufacturer, has deployed...
Zeiss breaks ground on its new innovation hub Zeiss held a groundbreaking ceremony today on the north campus of the Karlsruhe...
Wilhelmsen & Kongsberg to establish autonomous shipping company Wilhelmsen and Kongsberg are joining forces to take the next step in autonomous shipping by...
Bosch expands with new R&D centre in Silicon Valley The 104’000 square-foot-office represents a USD 40 million commitment. The expansion will...
Sanmina achieves FDA registration at its facilities in Chennai EMS provider Sanmina says that it has received FDA registration at its manufacturing facilities in Chennai, India, enabling Sanmina to manufacture finished medical instruments and devices in India.
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments