Scotty is back – with an 800% memory upgrade to his iPhone

© Strange Parts via YouTube

Scott Allen, the man, the myth… the guy that built his own iPhone from parts from the public cell phone parts markets in China (and later brought back the headphone jack to the iPhone 7), is once again frankensteining his iPhone.

In this video Scott is trying to figure out how to upgrade the memory in his iPhone 6s from 16GB to 128GB. And where can you get everything needed for such a delicate operation? – you guessed it, Shenzhen, China.So. If you have nothing better to do for some 30+ minutes, click on the video above and see how it is all done.More about Scott you can find at Strange Parts