ÅAC Microtec's subsidiary Clyde Space certified according to ISO 9001:2015

ÅAC's subsidiary Clyde Space quality management process for design and manufacturing of satellite platforms and avionics subsystems has been certified according to ISO 9001:2015

The company's quality control policy is a result of extensive experience in the design and manufacture of small satellite subsystems. The technical review process ensures that all new hardware or software developments, without exception, are subject to a strict peer review process at key project milestones. Furthermore, all manufacturing and test areas are fully ESD controlled and strictly monitored, and the company's assembly and inspection staff are trained to ESA standard.



”This certification is an evidence that we have good processes in place to meet and try to outperform our customers' expectations,” says Alfonso Barreiro, CEO