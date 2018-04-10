© HIPA

Flex invests in Hungary – creating 100 new jobs

Electronics manufacturer Flex is once again investing in its Hungarian capacities. The company is investing more than EUR 10 million in its operations in Zalaegerszeg, Hungary.

The investment will result in the installation of new SMT production lines; on which communications modules for motor vehicles, energy recuperation systems and performance electronic circuits will be manufactured. With this investment Flex is also creating 100 new jobs at its Zalaegerszeg operations, according to a report from HIPA – the Hungarian Investment Promotion Agency.