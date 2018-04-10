© Xiaomi

Xiaomi expands in India with new PCBA and smartphone plants

Chinese technology company Xiaomi, is opening three new smartphone plants in India, as well as its first SMT plant dedicated towards local manufacturing of PCBA units in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu, in partnership with Foxconn.

The company says that 95% of its smartphones sold in India, are also made in India – and this expansion is a reflection of Xiaomi’s localisation strategy in the country.



In partnership with Hipad Technology, Xiaomi has also started manufacturing smartphones at its power bank plant in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. This results in a total of six smartphone manufacturing plants in India to date, the Chinese company writes in a blogpost.



“In 2015 we extended our long-term commitment to the Indian market by joining the ‘Make in India’ programme. Today we are deepening this commitment with three more smartphone factories and our first SMT plant dedicated towards local manufacturing of PCBA units. Xiaomi has pioneered local assembly of PCBAs in India, and I believe we will continue to play a key role in transforming India into a global manufacturing hub,” Manu Jain, Vice President, Xiaomi Global and Managing Director, Xiaomi India, says in the post.