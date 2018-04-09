© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

OIP partners with Hydroid for the Belgian MOD MCM Toolbox programme

OIP Sensor Systems (OIP), a Belgian defence company, signed a teaming agreement with Hydroid Inc. (Hydroid), a subsidiary of Kongsberg Maritime, to work jointly and exclusively on competing for the Belgian Ministry of Defence Mine Counter Measures (MCM) Toolbox programme.

OIP is a long-time provider of advanced maritime systems equipping Belgian and Dutch frigates as well as Belgian patrol vessels. The signed agreement is part of the OIP drive to form a highly competitive Belgian lead collaboration combining a proven unmanned MCM solution with an extensive systems integration experience that will enable the team to win significant shares of the development and production involved in the MCM Toolbox programme.



Teaming with Hydroid allows OIP to offer a powerful MCM package that includes the operational Seagull multi-mission Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV); an effective acoustic underwater communication technology; advanced Electro Optic systems; and Hydroid's innovative and widely deployed REMUS Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUVs) and its autonomous Deployment & Retrieval System (DRS).



Freddy Versluys, CEO of OIP Sensor Systems, said: "We are proud to form this excellent team. Our integrated solution is a powerful, precise and extensively tested package that provides a robust, effective and efficient answer to the customer's operational needs."



"We are pleased to be teaming with OIP on the MCM Toolbox programme," said Duane Fotheringham, President of Hydroid. "Together, our technology and capabilities provide a complete MCM solution that serves as a crucial component for increasing our customer's mine action capability."