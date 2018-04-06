© ABB

ABB to invest €100 Million in Austria – creating 1’000 jobs

One year after announcing its acquisition of B&R (Bernecker + Rainer Industrie-Elektronik GmbH), ABB is planning to invest €100 million in Austria to build a new innovation and training campus at the home of B&R in Eggelsberg, Austria.

It is – according to ABB – the largest organic investment in industrial automation in the group’s more than 130-year history and also lays the foundation for around 1’000 new jobs in Austria.



The new innovation and training campus will develop technologies for the factory of the future, based on ABB Ability, in which production will be undertaken autonomously by smart and cloud-connected machines and robots.



The new research and development campus will cover 35’000 square metres and be home to a number of facilities. Alongside R&D laboratories, which will develop and test new automation technologies, from industrial control systems up to machine learning and artificial intelligence.

The ground-breaking ceremony is planned for this summer, and the new campus is expected to be up and running in the course of 2020. Once complete, the Eggelsberg site will be one of ABB’s largest research and development centers.