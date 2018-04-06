© Zeiss Electronics Production | April 06, 2018
Zeiss breaks ground on its new innovation hub
Zeiss held a groundbreaking ceremony today on the north campus of the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT) to launch the construction of a new site in Germany.
As the company announced back in October 2017, this will be a shared innovation building for KIT and its carve-out Nanoscribe – the ZEISS Innovation Hub @ KIT.
Alongside the company and the KIT, both partners plan to let current and future start-ups and carve-outs use the space.
“We aim to use the Zeiss Innovation Hub @ KIT to expand our more than ten-year partnership with KIT and benefit from the potential of one of Germany’s most innovative sites, here on the north campus. We want to offer creative, bright technologically minded graduates room to develop their ideas and projects and take advantage of career prospects at Zeiss,” says Professor Kaschke, CEO of the ZEISS Group, in a press release.
At the Zeiss Innovation Hub @ KIT, the research university in the Helmholtz Association, whose third task – after research and teaching – is innovation, has the chance to rent new spaces for its own carve-outs and innovation activities and offer them long-term prospects at the site.
“The strategic partnership between Zeiss and KIT is the expansion of a longstanding collaboration. The Zeiss Innovation Hub @ KIT enables us to achieve a milestone from which both partners and the Baden-Württemberg site will benefit over the long term,” says KIT President Professor Hanselka.
One of the enterprises that will move into the building is Nanoscribe, a company that focuses on 3D printing and microfabrication. Nanoscribe is a KIT carve-out that was established in 2007. Zeiss was one of its stakeholders virtually since the very beginning.
The building will cover a total of 12’000 square metres that can be used in many ways – as office space, meeting areas, labs and production facilities. Zeiss is investing approximately USD 30 million and shall assume the construction and operating costs.
Alongside the company and the KIT, both partners plan to let current and future start-ups and carve-outs use the space.
“We aim to use the Zeiss Innovation Hub @ KIT to expand our more than ten-year partnership with KIT and benefit from the potential of one of Germany’s most innovative sites, here on the north campus. We want to offer creative, bright technologically minded graduates room to develop their ideas and projects and take advantage of career prospects at Zeiss,” says Professor Kaschke, CEO of the ZEISS Group, in a press release.
At the Zeiss Innovation Hub @ KIT, the research university in the Helmholtz Association, whose third task – after research and teaching – is innovation, has the chance to rent new spaces for its own carve-outs and innovation activities and offer them long-term prospects at the site.
“The strategic partnership between Zeiss and KIT is the expansion of a longstanding collaboration. The Zeiss Innovation Hub @ KIT enables us to achieve a milestone from which both partners and the Baden-Württemberg site will benefit over the long term,” says KIT President Professor Hanselka.
One of the enterprises that will move into the building is Nanoscribe, a company that focuses on 3D printing and microfabrication. Nanoscribe is a KIT carve-out that was established in 2007. Zeiss was one of its stakeholders virtually since the very beginning.
The building will cover a total of 12’000 square metres that can be used in many ways – as office space, meeting areas, labs and production facilities. Zeiss is investing approximately USD 30 million and shall assume the construction and operating costs.
ABB to invest €100 Million in Austria – creating 1’000 jobs One year after announcing its acquisition of B&R (Bernecker + Rainer Industrie-Elektronik GmbH), ABB is planning to invest €100 million in Austria to build a new innovation and training campus at the home of B&R in...
PMC gets a helping hand from Rethink Robotics’ Sawyer Plastic Molded Concepts (PMC), a plastics injection molding manufacturer, has deployed...
Zeiss breaks ground on its new innovation hub Zeiss held a groundbreaking ceremony today on the north campus of the Karlsruhe...
Wilhelmsen & Kongsberg to establish autonomous shipping company Wilhelmsen and Kongsberg are joining forces to take the next step in autonomous shipping by...
Sponsored content by Nordson DAGEWartungsfreie Röntgenprüfung jetzt für PCBA-Produktionsanwendungen verfügbar Nordson DAGE freut sich, bekanntgeben zu können, dass die Quadra-Familie branchenführender Röntgenprüfsysteme um das Quadra 3 erweitert wurde. Erstmals ist es jetzt möglich, eine Röntgenprüfung mit 0,95...
Bosch expands with new R&D centre in Silicon Valley The 104’000 square-foot-office represents a USD 40 million commitment. The expansion will...
Sanmina achieves FDA registration at its facilities in Chennai EMS provider Sanmina says that it has received FDA registration at its manufacturing facilities in Chennai, India, enabling Sanmina to manufacture finished medical instruments and devices in India.
Zollner expands with new R&D team in Silicon Valley Driven by Silicon Valley innovations and the need to respond to global...
Samsung launches Samsung Design Innovation Center Samsung Electronics has officially launched its Samsung Design Innovation Center (SDIC)...
Milwaukee Electronics invests in new x-ray systems US-based supplier of cabinet style micro-focus X-ray systems, Scienscope, announces that...
IPTE Germany expands with a new production facility IPTE Germany GmbH (Ltd.), a subsidiary of IPTE Factory Automation, has expanded its...
UMC expands with new Polish logistics centre An increase in production and sales has created a need for greater logistic flexibility and...
Sirin Labs chose Foxconn to manufacture blockchain smartphone Swiss technology company Sirin Labs has chosen FIH Mobile (Foxconn International Holding)...
GS Yuasa starts construction of Hungarian factory Following South-Koreas Samsung SDI and SK Innovation, Japanese GS Yuasa has started...
AWS expands automotive hall in Slovakia with another line EMS provider, AWS Electronics Group, has recently installed an additional Surface Mount...
Melrose takes control of GKN Melrose announces that it has received valid acceptances representing approximately 52.43% of the voting rights of GKN.
Hitachi & UMC Electronics to strengthen manufacturing together Hitachi and UMC Electronics have reached a basic agreement on collaboration for...
Himax to fully acquire Emza Visual Sense Himax Technologies, a supplier and fabless manufacturer of display drivers and other...
NASA selects Lockheed Martin Skunk Works to build X-Plane Supersonic commercial travel is on the horizon; and NASA has awarded Lockheed Martin Skunk...
Global semiconductor sales up 21% YoY in February Americas market grows by nearly 40% compared to last year; global sales decrease...
Trendforce sees continued tight supply of DRAM in 2Q18 Nitrogen supply issue at Micron Memory Taiwan may further aggravate the tight supply...
Kuka and Midea strengthen cooperation in China The robotics company says it is further expanding its China business and is intensifying its cooperation with Midea through joint ventures.
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments