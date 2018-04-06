© Kongsberg Electronics Production | April 06, 2018
Wilhelmsen & Kongsberg to establish autonomous shipping company
Wilhelmsen and Kongsberg are joining forces to take the next step in autonomous shipping by offering a complete value chain for autonomous ships, from design and development, to control systems, logistics services and vessel operations.
“As a world-leading maritime nation, Norway has taken a position at the forefront in developing autonomous ships. Through the creation of the new company named Massterly, we take the next step on this journey by establishing infrastructure and services to design and operate vessels, as well as advanced logistics solutions associated with maritime autonomous operations. Massterly will reduce costs at all levels and be applicable to all companies that have a transport need”, says Thomas Wilhelmsen, Wilhelmsen group CEO, in a press release.
Land-based control centres will be established to monitor and operate autonomous ships in Norway and internationally. The new company, Massterly, will benefit from Kongsberg’s technological expertise and solutions as well as Wilhelmsen’s experience in logistics and ship management operations. Norway’s position as a major maritime nation also creates opportunities in the development of next-generation maritime personnel.
“Autonomy and remote operations are an important development for the maritime industry and Norway’s lead has been made possible as a result of close cooperation between the Norwegian maritime cluster and the Norwegian authorities. In recent years there has been rapid development driven by a significant increase in demand from customers worldwide, from the traditional maritime industry and others. When autonomous ships soon are a reality, Massterly will be crucial for digitalising the infrastructure and operations," says Geir Håøy, President and CEO of Kongsberg.
A key milestone in Norway’s maritime autonomy story arch was the announcement of "Yara Birkeland" in May 2017. It will be the world's first fully-electric container vessel and will be completely autonomous by 2020, sailing between Yara's Norwegian production facilities at Herøya and the ports of Brevik and Larvik. Massterly can deliver and operate autonomous vessels such as Yara Birkeland.
"Currently, we are at the very beginning of this development, but we see and believe that there will be a significant market for these types of services in the near future. At first, short sea shipping will use autonomous ships. This also implies increased competitiveness to move transport from road to sea. The gains are increased efficiency and reduction of emissions. For Norway as a maritime nation, this will be an important contribution to reach the UN sustainable development goals," says Wilhelmsen.
The new joint venture company will be based at offices in Lysaker, Norway, and be fully operational from August 2018.
Land-based control centres will be established to monitor and operate autonomous ships in Norway and internationally. The new company, Massterly, will benefit from Kongsberg’s technological expertise and solutions as well as Wilhelmsen’s experience in logistics and ship management operations. Norway’s position as a major maritime nation also creates opportunities in the development of next-generation maritime personnel.
“Autonomy and remote operations are an important development for the maritime industry and Norway’s lead has been made possible as a result of close cooperation between the Norwegian maritime cluster and the Norwegian authorities. In recent years there has been rapid development driven by a significant increase in demand from customers worldwide, from the traditional maritime industry and others. When autonomous ships soon are a reality, Massterly will be crucial for digitalising the infrastructure and operations," says Geir Håøy, President and CEO of Kongsberg.
A key milestone in Norway’s maritime autonomy story arch was the announcement of "Yara Birkeland" in May 2017. It will be the world's first fully-electric container vessel and will be completely autonomous by 2020, sailing between Yara's Norwegian production facilities at Herøya and the ports of Brevik and Larvik. Massterly can deliver and operate autonomous vessels such as Yara Birkeland.
"Currently, we are at the very beginning of this development, but we see and believe that there will be a significant market for these types of services in the near future. At first, short sea shipping will use autonomous ships. This also implies increased competitiveness to move transport from road to sea. The gains are increased efficiency and reduction of emissions. For Norway as a maritime nation, this will be an important contribution to reach the UN sustainable development goals," says Wilhelmsen.
The new joint venture company will be based at offices in Lysaker, Norway, and be fully operational from August 2018.
ABB to invest €100 Million in Austria – creating 1’000 jobs One year after announcing its acquisition of B&R (Bernecker + Rainer Industrie-Elektronik GmbH), ABB is planning to invest €100 million in Austria to build a new innovation and training campus at the home of B&R in...
PMC gets a helping hand from Rethink Robotics’ Sawyer Plastic Molded Concepts (PMC), a plastics injection molding manufacturer, has deployed...
Zeiss breaks ground on its new innovation hub Zeiss held a groundbreaking ceremony today on the north campus of the Karlsruhe...
Wilhelmsen & Kongsberg to establish autonomous shipping company Wilhelmsen and Kongsberg are joining forces to take the next step in autonomous shipping by...
Sponsored content by Nordson DAGEWartungsfreie Röntgenprüfung jetzt für PCBA-Produktionsanwendungen verfügbar Nordson DAGE freut sich, bekanntgeben zu können, dass die Quadra-Familie branchenführender Röntgenprüfsysteme um das Quadra 3 erweitert wurde. Erstmals ist es jetzt möglich, eine Röntgenprüfung mit 0,95...
Bosch expands with new R&D centre in Silicon Valley The 104’000 square-foot-office represents a USD 40 million commitment. The expansion will...
Sanmina achieves FDA registration at its facilities in Chennai EMS provider Sanmina says that it has received FDA registration at its manufacturing facilities in Chennai, India, enabling Sanmina to manufacture finished medical instruments and devices in India.
Zollner expands with new R&D team in Silicon Valley Driven by Silicon Valley innovations and the need to respond to global...
Samsung launches Samsung Design Innovation Center Samsung Electronics has officially launched its Samsung Design Innovation Center (SDIC)...
Milwaukee Electronics invests in new x-ray systems US-based supplier of cabinet style micro-focus X-ray systems, Scienscope, announces that...
IPTE Germany expands with a new production facility IPTE Germany GmbH (Ltd.), a subsidiary of IPTE Factory Automation, has expanded its...
UMC expands with new Polish logistics centre An increase in production and sales has created a need for greater logistic flexibility and...
Sirin Labs chose Foxconn to manufacture blockchain smartphone Swiss technology company Sirin Labs has chosen FIH Mobile (Foxconn International Holding)...
GS Yuasa starts construction of Hungarian factory Following South-Koreas Samsung SDI and SK Innovation, Japanese GS Yuasa has started...
AWS expands automotive hall in Slovakia with another line EMS provider, AWS Electronics Group, has recently installed an additional Surface Mount...
Melrose takes control of GKN Melrose announces that it has received valid acceptances representing approximately 52.43% of the voting rights of GKN.
Hitachi & UMC Electronics to strengthen manufacturing together Hitachi and UMC Electronics have reached a basic agreement on collaboration for...
Himax to fully acquire Emza Visual Sense Himax Technologies, a supplier and fabless manufacturer of display drivers and other...
NASA selects Lockheed Martin Skunk Works to build X-Plane Supersonic commercial travel is on the horizon; and NASA has awarded Lockheed Martin Skunk...
Global semiconductor sales up 21% YoY in February Americas market grows by nearly 40% compared to last year; global sales decrease...
Trendforce sees continued tight supply of DRAM in 2Q18 Nitrogen supply issue at Micron Memory Taiwan may further aggravate the tight supply...
Kuka and Midea strengthen cooperation in China The robotics company says it is further expanding its China business and is intensifying its cooperation with Midea through joint ventures.
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments