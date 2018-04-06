© bosch Electronics Production | April 06, 2018
Bosch expands with new R&D centre in Silicon Valley
The 104’000 square-foot-office represents a USD 40 million commitment. The expansion will allow Bosch to continue its collaboration with the Silicon Valley business and academic communities.
The German engineering group has officially opened its new Research and Technology Center (RTC) in Sunnyvale, California. The new 104,000-square-foot office, which represents a USD 40 million commitment over a 10-year lease, is currently home to 200 team members and can house up to 300 associates. The centre features research labs, workshops and garage space for advanced research.
“The new Bosch Research and Technology Center in Sunnyvale represents the maturity of our presence in Silicon Valley after nearly 20 years in the market,” Mike Mansuetti, president of Bosch in North America, said in a press release. “We have envisioned technology like automated driving and artificial intelligence as part of our history in the Valley. Our new office enables us to continue the important collaboration with the Silicon Valley business and academic communities to imagine and bring to market the technology innovations of the future.”
Since 1999, Bosch’s presence in Silicon Valley has grown to include nine Bosch business divisions spanning the Bosch Group portfolio. These divisions work closely with corporate research colleagues to transition research topics into to deployable technology. They also conduct trend-scouting activities to identify new technologies and partners.
Also part of the Bosch footprint in Sunnyvale is Robert Bosch Venture Capital (RBVC) GmbH, the Bosch Group’s venture capital organszation. RBVC invests in startup companies around the globe at all stages of development.
