Milwaukee Electronics invests in new x-ray systems
US-based supplier of cabinet style micro-focus X-ray systems, Scienscope, announces that Milwaukee Electronics purchased two X-SPECTION 6000 systems; one for their facility in Oregon and one for their facility in Mexico..
The X-SPECTION 6000 systems have been setup and programmed to perform automated inspection of BGAs. Milwaukee Electronics uses them to check the first product off the line daily. The company also operates a quick turn operation in Oregon named Screaming Circuits that offers rapid turnaround assembly and prototyping. The X-SPECTION 6000 also is used to evaluate Milwaukee Electronics prototypes and validate their process for the rapid turnaround products.
The X-SPECTION 6000 X-ray Inspection System from Scienscope is a cabinet style X-ray inspection system. The system offers more tilt and a rotating work table for more flexibility. Standard features of the X-SPECTION 6000 X-ray inspection system include:
- Fully integrated, 130 kV micro-focus high power closed X-ray tube
- 5" x 5" or 4" x 3" high resolution and ultra-resolution CMOS digital flat pane image detectors
- 60° camera tilt for oblique angle viewing
- 22" x 18" inspection stage with 350° rotation
- Color mapping camera with zoom window provides easy location and identification of faults
