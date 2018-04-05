© UMC

UMC expands with new Polish logistics centre

An increase in production and sales has created a need for greater logistic flexibility and storage for the company. Therefor the company is now constructing its logistics centre in Ostaszewo.

“Our own logistics centre means greater independence from outside storage spaces, as well as taking entrepreneurial actions towards financial savings,” the company writes in a press release.



The investment takes place on UMC Poland Sp. z o.o. grounds in Ostaszewo, near Toruń. Having the logistics centre near the factory will minimise the logistics and transportation issues.



The new centre will offer the company 30’000 square metres of space, including the manoeuvring areas. 20’000 square metres will be made up by the warehouse area and also a small office space. The warehouse will be of a high-stack type, up to 5 levels for storage purposes.