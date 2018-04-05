© Hipa Electronics Production | April 05, 2018
GS Yuasa starts construction of Hungarian factory
Following South-Koreas Samsung SDI and SK Innovation, Japanese GS Yuasa has started the construction of its Hungarian factory.
The lithium-ion battery manufacturer builds its first plant on the European market in Miskolc, Hungary. The Japanese company will invest EUR 29 million and create 51 new jobs in this new venture, reports HIPA – The Hungarian Investment Promotion Agency.
GS Yuasa develops, produces and distributes lead acid batteries primarily for the automobile and motorcycle industries. And recently the company began the switch-over from lead acid to lithium-ion batteries, making major investments in the area.
Miskolc was chosen as the location for its new European plant mainly because of the existence of the workforce, its developed infrastructure, accessibility to the capital city, and availability of renewable energy sources (mainly geothermal heating), the report continues.
Production of 12V lithium-ion batteries is expected to begin in 2020 and, depending on demand, technology developments and capacity expansions might be up for discussions in the near future.
GS Yuasa develops, produces and distributes lead acid batteries primarily for the automobile and motorcycle industries. And recently the company began the switch-over from lead acid to lithium-ion batteries, making major investments in the area.
Miskolc was chosen as the location for its new European plant mainly because of the existence of the workforce, its developed infrastructure, accessibility to the capital city, and availability of renewable energy sources (mainly geothermal heating), the report continues.
Production of 12V lithium-ion batteries is expected to begin in 2020 and, depending on demand, technology developments and capacity expansions might be up for discussions in the near future.
GS Yuasa starts construction of Hungarian factory Following South-Koreas Samsung SDI and SK Innovation, Japanese GS Yuasa has started...
AWS expands automotive hall in Slovakia with another line EMS provider, AWS Electronics Group, has recently installed an additional Surface Mount...
Melrose takes control of GKN Melrose announces that it has received valid acceptances representing approximately 52.43% of the voting rights of GKN.
Hitachi & UMC Electronics to strengthen manufacturing together Hitachi and UMC Electronics have reached a basic agreement on collaboration for...
Sponsored content by Nordson DAGEWartungsfreie Röntgenprüfung jetzt für PCBA-Produktionsanwendungen verfügbar Nordson DAGE freut sich, bekanntgeben zu können, dass die Quadra-Familie branchenführender Röntgenprüfsysteme um das Quadra 3 erweitert wurde. Erstmals ist es jetzt möglich, eine Röntgenprüfung mit 0,95...
Himax to fully acquire Emza Visual Sense Himax Technologies, a supplier and fabless manufacturer of display drivers and other...
NASA selects Lockheed Martin Skunk Works to build X-Plane Supersonic commercial travel is on the horizon; and NASA has awarded Lockheed Martin Skunk...
Global semiconductor sales up 21% YoY in February Americas market grows by nearly 40% compared to last year; global sales decrease...
Trendforce sees continued tight supply of DRAM in 2Q18 Nitrogen supply issue at Micron Memory Taiwan may further aggravate the tight supply...
Kuka and Midea strengthen cooperation in China The robotics company says it is further expanding its China business and is intensifying its cooperation with Midea through joint ventures.
BSH set to expand production of washing machines in Romania The company is expanding its European manufacturing network and is investing a...
Stadler’s Hungarian bogie revision centre to double its capacity In order to satisfy the increased demand of the market and to utilise the potential for further...
Aspocomp acquires production facility in Oulu The production facility in Oulu, which has been used by Aspocomp, was acquired from...
Invetech expands IVD contract manufacturing offering to the US Invetech, a provider of product development, custom automation and contract...
Orbital ATK expands is Arizona operations The defence and aerospace technology company has announces an expansion of the...
Optoelectronics, sensors / actuators, and discretes hit record-high sales Total revenues in the three O-S-D market segments climbed 11% in 2017—the strongest...
Thales Alenia Space, Telespazio, Spaceflight Industries to manufacture... The Space Alliance formed by Thales Alenia Space (Thales 67%, Leonardo 33%) and...
New testbed part of GBP 150m investment in UK aerospace facilities The new testbed, which is expected to be commissioned in 2020, is set to support...
Robotics, Vision and Motion Control industries set growth records in... The North American robotics, machine vision and motion control markets continue to set...
Denso brings automotive technology R&D to Israel Denso Corporation has unveiled its newest innovative satellite R&D team in Israel, aiming...
OSI Electronics increases its UK production space By acquiring a new building – virtually next door to its St Neots headquarters – OSI...
Vitronic expands to France The German Machine Vision company is now represented with a France subsidiary...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments