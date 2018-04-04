© AWS Group

AWS expands automotive hall in Slovakia with another line

EMS provider, AWS Electronics Group, has recently installed an additional Surface Mount automotive line in its dedicated automotive hall based at its low-cost manufacturing facility in Námestovo, Slovakia.

The new line mirrors the original automotive line with four SMT machines, In-Line Laser Marking, AOI and routing, alongside specialist automated Pin Insertion. This 50% expansion in size of the automotive hall – coupled with the achievement of the TS 16949 approval last year – has according to the company contributed to significant growth for AWS in the automotive sector. This year AWS expects to assemble 3.7 million PCBAs at its dedicated automotive hall for a wide range of leading global automotive manufacturers.



“The volume automotive sector is an intensely competitive arena, where low cost and zero defects are fundamental drivers. Through our continued targeted focus on lean principles, precision engineered solutions and a high degree of automation, we meet both these core challenges head on, enabling us to keep our costs to an absolute minimum and contributing positively to the growth of the AWS Electronics Group,” Rob Lackey, AWS Group Technical Director, says in a press release.