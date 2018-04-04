© AWS Group Electronics Production | April 04, 2018
AWS expands automotive hall in Slovakia with another line
EMS provider, AWS Electronics Group, has recently installed an additional Surface Mount automotive line in its dedicated automotive hall based at its low-cost manufacturing facility in Námestovo, Slovakia.
The new line mirrors the original automotive line with four SMT machines, In-Line Laser Marking, AOI and routing, alongside specialist automated Pin Insertion. This 50% expansion in size of the automotive hall – coupled with the achievement of the TS 16949 approval last year – has according to the company contributed to significant growth for AWS in the automotive sector. This year AWS expects to assemble 3.7 million PCBAs at its dedicated automotive hall for a wide range of leading global automotive manufacturers.
“The volume automotive sector is an intensely competitive arena, where low cost and zero defects are fundamental drivers. Through our continued targeted focus on lean principles, precision engineered solutions and a high degree of automation, we meet both these core challenges head on, enabling us to keep our costs to an absolute minimum and contributing positively to the growth of the AWS Electronics Group,” Rob Lackey, AWS Group Technical Director, says in a press release.
“The volume automotive sector is an intensely competitive arena, where low cost and zero defects are fundamental drivers. Through our continued targeted focus on lean principles, precision engineered solutions and a high degree of automation, we meet both these core challenges head on, enabling us to keep our costs to an absolute minimum and contributing positively to the growth of the AWS Electronics Group,” Rob Lackey, AWS Group Technical Director, says in a press release.
AWS expands automotive hall in Slovakia with another line EMS provider, AWS Electronics Group, has recently installed an additional Surface Mount...
Melrose takes control of GKN Melrose announces that it has received valid acceptances representing approximately 52.43% of the voting rights of GKN.
Hitachi & UMC Electronics to strengthen manufacturing together Hitachi and UMC Electronics have reached a basic agreement on collaboration for...
Himax to fully acquire Emza Visual Sense Himax Technologies, a supplier and fabless manufacturer of display drivers and other...
Sponsored content by Nordson DageWartungsfreie Röntgenprüfung jetzt für PCBA-Produktionsanwendungen verfügbar Nordson DAGE freut sich, bekanntgeben zu können, dass die Quadra-Familie branchenführender Röntgenprüfsysteme um das Quadra 3 erweitert wurde. Erstmals ist es jetzt möglich, eine Röntgenprüfung mit 0,95...
NASA selects Lockheed Martin Skunk Works to build X-Plane Supersonic commercial travel is on the horizon; and NASA has awarded Lockheed Martin Skunk...
Global semiconductor sales up 21% YoY in February Americas market grows by nearly 40% compared to last year; global sales decrease...
Trendforce sees continued tight supply of DRAM in 2Q18 Nitrogen supply issue at Micron Memory Taiwan may further aggravate the tight supply...
Kuka and Midea strengthen cooperation in China The robotics company says it is further expanding its China business and is intensifying its cooperation with Midea through joint ventures.
BSH set to expand production of washing machines in Romania The company is expanding its European manufacturing network and is investing a...
Stadler’s Hungarian bogie revision centre to double its capacity In order to satisfy the increased demand of the market and to utilise the potential for further...
Aspocomp acquires production facility in Oulu The production facility in Oulu, which has been used by Aspocomp, was acquired from...
Invetech expands IVD contract manufacturing offering to the US Invetech, a provider of product development, custom automation and contract...
Orbital ATK expands is Arizona operations The defence and aerospace technology company has announces an expansion of the...
Optoelectronics, sensors / actuators, and discretes hit record-high sales Total revenues in the three O-S-D market segments climbed 11% in 2017—the strongest...
Thales Alenia Space, Telespazio, Spaceflight Industries to manufacture... The Space Alliance formed by Thales Alenia Space (Thales 67%, Leonardo 33%) and...
New testbed part of GBP 150m investment in UK aerospace facilities The new testbed, which is expected to be commissioned in 2020, is set to support...
Robotics, Vision and Motion Control industries set growth records in... The North American robotics, machine vision and motion control markets continue to set...
Denso brings automotive technology R&D to Israel Denso Corporation has unveiled its newest innovative satellite R&D team in Israel, aiming...
OSI Electronics increases its UK production space By acquiring a new building – virtually next door to its St Neots headquarters – OSI...
Vitronic expands to France The German Machine Vision company is now represented with a France subsidiary...
Obducat receives order from company involved in AR Obtucat's subsidiary, Obducat Europe GmbH, which supply's system solutions...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments