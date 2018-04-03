© designersart dreamstime.com Analysis | April 03, 2018
Trendforce sees continued tight supply of DRAM in 2Q18
Nitrogen supply issue at Micron Memory Taiwan may further aggravate the tight supply situation of DRAM in 2Q18, says TrendForce.
The average and the highest contract price of mainstream DDR4 4GB modules are still at USD 33 and USD 34 respectively in March, according to DRAMeXchange, a division of TrendForce.
On the whole, contract prices of PC DRAM have seen an average increase of around 5% in 1Q18 compared with 4Q17. Nitrogen supply issue at Micron Memory Taiwan may prolong current tight supply in DRAM market, and is expected to push up contract prices of PC DRAM by 3% in 2Q18 compared with 1Q18.
DRAMeXchange points out that most PC DRAM contracts are now quarterly deals, so the upward price movement for each quarter will be concentrated in the first month of each quarter. Hence, the margin of the price increase in January reflected the margin of the entire quarter. Contract prices of PC DRAM products have remained constant in March, showing no noticeable changes from February.
In addition, Micron reported on 20 March that its subsidiary production center Micron Memory Taiwan (formerly Rexchip) experienced an interruption of nitrogen gas supply due to the malfunctioning of the gas generation system located outside the facility. Air Products and Chemicals (San Fu), the company that provided the generation system, had sent the malfunctioning equipment to the US for repair. The latest report stated that the equipment is fixed and has been sent back to facility in Taiwan. Micron Memory Taiwan is expected to return to full operation in early April.
Products that Micron Memory Taiwan makes include PC DRAM, server DRAM, LPDDR4 DRAM, and graphics DRAM. The interruption of nitrogen supply is going to have some impact on the facility’s production from late March to the first half of April. The event is also going to prolong the tight supply situation in the whole DRAM market. DRAMeXchange projects that contract prices of PC DRAM will go up again in 2Q18 by 3% from 1Q18. The graphics DRAM market, which is already facing an undersupply problem, is going to get hit the hardest by the production hiccup at Micron Memory Taiwan as well.
On the whole, contract prices of PC DRAM have seen an average increase of around 5% in 1Q18 compared with 4Q17. Nitrogen supply issue at Micron Memory Taiwan may prolong current tight supply in DRAM market, and is expected to push up contract prices of PC DRAM by 3% in 2Q18 compared with 1Q18.
DRAMeXchange points out that most PC DRAM contracts are now quarterly deals, so the upward price movement for each quarter will be concentrated in the first month of each quarter. Hence, the margin of the price increase in January reflected the margin of the entire quarter. Contract prices of PC DRAM products have remained constant in March, showing no noticeable changes from February.
In addition, Micron reported on 20 March that its subsidiary production center Micron Memory Taiwan (formerly Rexchip) experienced an interruption of nitrogen gas supply due to the malfunctioning of the gas generation system located outside the facility. Air Products and Chemicals (San Fu), the company that provided the generation system, had sent the malfunctioning equipment to the US for repair. The latest report stated that the equipment is fixed and has been sent back to facility in Taiwan. Micron Memory Taiwan is expected to return to full operation in early April.
Products that Micron Memory Taiwan makes include PC DRAM, server DRAM, LPDDR4 DRAM, and graphics DRAM. The interruption of nitrogen supply is going to have some impact on the facility’s production from late March to the first half of April. The event is also going to prolong the tight supply situation in the whole DRAM market. DRAMeXchange projects that contract prices of PC DRAM will go up again in 2Q18 by 3% from 1Q18. The graphics DRAM market, which is already facing an undersupply problem, is going to get hit the hardest by the production hiccup at Micron Memory Taiwan as well.
Global semiconductor sales up 21% YoY in February Americas market grows by nearly 40% compared to last year; global sales decrease...
Trendforce sees continued tight supply of DRAM in 2Q18 Nitrogen supply issue at Micron Memory Taiwan may further aggravate the tight supply...
Kuka and Midea strengthen cooperation in China The robotics company says it is further expanding its China business and is intensifying its cooperation with Midea through joint ventures.
BSH set to expand production of washing machines in Romania The company is expanding its European manufacturing network and is investing a...
Stadler’s Hungarian bogie revision centre to double its capacity In order to satisfy the increased demand of the market and to utilise the potential for further...
Aspocomp acquires production facility in Oulu The production facility in Oulu, which has been used by Aspocomp, was acquired from...
Invetech expands IVD contract manufacturing offering to the US Invetech, a provider of product development, custom automation and contract...
Orbital ATK expands is Arizona operations The defence and aerospace technology company has announces an expansion of the...
Optoelectronics, sensors / actuators, and discretes hit record-high sales Total revenues in the three O-S-D market segments climbed 11% in 2017—the strongest...
Thales Alenia Space, Telespazio, Spaceflight Industries to manufacture... The Space Alliance formed by Thales Alenia Space (Thales 67%, Leonardo 33%) and...
New testbed part of GBP 150m investment in UK aerospace facilities The new testbed, which is expected to be commissioned in 2020, is set to support...
Robotics, Vision and Motion Control industries set growth records in... The North American robotics, machine vision and motion control markets continue to set...
Denso brings automotive technology R&D to Israel Denso Corporation has unveiled its newest innovative satellite R&D team in Israel, aiming to...
OSI Electronics increases its UK production space By acquiring a new building – virtually next door to its St Neots headquarters – OSI...
Vitronic expands to France The German Machine Vision company is now represented with a France subsidiary...
Obducat receives order from company involved in AR Obtucat's subsidiary, Obducat Europe GmbH, which supply's system solutions for lithography...
BMW Group and Daimler agree to combine mobility services The two companies has signed an agreement to merge their mobility services business units...
ABB to upgrade two critical Australian HVDC links ABB has won an order to replace the control and protection systems for two vital...
ULT LLC partners with GulfTech Fume extraction vendor ULT LLC and Florida based GulfTech Enterprises – Casiba Group have...
Stadium Group partners with Maker Life The UK manufacturer has entered into a partnership with Maker Life, a developer and...
South Korean supplier sets up European base in Hungary Shinheung, a manufacturer of battery components for the electric vehicle market has...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments