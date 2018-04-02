© hannu viitanen dreamstime.com Electronics Production | April 02, 2018
Orbital ATK expands is Arizona operations
The defence and aerospace technology company has announces an expansion of the company’s production facility in Mesa, Arizona.
The Mesa-based operation produces the Bushmaster family of medium caliber cannons. The company has either installed or is on contract to provide its cannons to more than 50 nations globally.
The new 36’000 square foot facility will support the company’s ability to increase production capacity through collocating Orbital ATK’s warehouse and manufacturing operations into one site, a press release reads.
In addition to manufacturing new cannons, Orbital ATK also offers aftermarket services providing spare parts, upgrades and operational training. It also provides maintenance which can range from either on-site service and repair to a full up remanufacturing capability at its Mesa facility.
When complete, the capital investment will nearly double the company’s current production capacity. This will help meet today’s demand while also addressing future growth requirements as U.S. and allied militaries are increasing their current defense capabilities.
Orbital ATK’s Mesa facility currently employs nearly 200 full time employees and plans to add an additional 50 to 60 new engineering, program management and manufacturing technicians as a result of the increased campus footprint.
The expanded facility is scheduled to become fully operational before the end of the year.
