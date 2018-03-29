© VITRONIC

Vitronic expands to France

The German Machine Vision company is now represented with a France subsidiary, Vitronic France SAS.

Vitronic France SAS, will be a wholly owned subsidiary of Vitronic Germany, is established as service and sales office to serve the French and Southern European markets.



The company is located in Rungis, in the southern Paris metro area, near to Orly airport. New CEO, Mr. Gilles Moussion, will lead the subsidiary with focus on expanding and strengthening Vitronic's three strategic business sectors Logistics and Industrial Automation as well as Traffic Technology.



Dr.-Ing. Norbert Stein, Owner and General Manager of Vitronic Group, explains the step into the neighboring European country, "France has always been an important market for our products and we are committed to serve our customers in France and Southern Europe better and faster through our subsidiary, Vitronic France SAS. The cultural, linguistic, and not least, geographical proximity are of great importance for the relation to our large French customer base."



During 2018, Vitronic France SAS will be gradually building up its capacity to suit customers in all three business sectors and will carry out all sales and services activities over the territory.