Obducat receives order from company involved in AR
Obtucat's subsidiary, Obducat Europe GmbH, which supply's system solutions for lithography processing, has received an order from an unnamed company involved in development of Augmented Reality (AR) devices.
The QS C 300 SMS+ spin coating system will be installed in the customer’s cleanroom facilities and will be used for processing components for AR related devices. Due to confidentiality requirements no additional information can be disclosed at this time. The order value amounts to approximately EUR 185'000.
The QS C 300 SMS+ Spin coating system is planned to be delivered in July 2018.
