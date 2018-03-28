© BMW Electronics Production | March 28, 2018
BMW Group and Daimler agree to combine mobility services
The two companies has signed an agreement to merge their mobility services business units. The aim is to become a leading provider of innovative mobility services.
The plan is to to combine and strategically expand their existing on-demand mobility offering in the areas of CarSharing, Ride-Hailing, Parking, Charging and Multimodality. Each company will hold a 50% stake in a joint-venture model comprising both companies’ mobility services. The two companies will remain competitors in their respective core businesses.
The merger will promote electromobility, for example, by offering electrified CarSharing vehicles, as well as easy access to charging and parking options.
“The BMW Group is shaping future mobility – and striking out in new directions to do so. Our Strategy NUMBER ONE > NEXT provides the BMW Group with a roadmap to a digital and emission-free future,” said Harald Krüger, Chairman of the Board of Management of BMW AG. “Combining our mobility services as planned will create a unique digital ecosystem. This alliance will make it easier for our customers to discover the emission-free mobility of the future. We remain competitors when it comes to the best premium vehicles. The planned merger of our mobility services will pool our resources and sends a strong signal to our new competitors,” added Krüger.
“As pioneers in automotive engineering, we will not leave the task of shaping future urban mobility to others. There will be more people than ever before without a car who will still want to be extremely mobile. We want to combine our expertise and experience to develop a unique, sustainable ecosystem for urban mobility,” said Dieter Zetsche, Chairman of the Board of Management of Daimler AG and head of Mercedes-Benz Cars. “At Daimler, we are vigorously and systematically pursuing our transformation from automobile manufacturer to provider of mobility services with our CASE strategy. CASE stands for connectivity, automated driving, sharing & services and electric mobility."
The joint project is subject to examination and approval by the respective competition authorities.
