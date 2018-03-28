© dmitriy shironosov dreamstime.com Electronics Production | March 28, 2018
ULT LLC partners with GulfTech
Fume extraction vendor ULT LLC and Florida based GulfTech Enterprises – Casiba Group have entered into a partnership.
Since March 2018, GulfTech has focused on sales and service of ULT’s air treatment solutions in the US states of Florida and Southern Georgia. The representative will be providing extraction and filtration technology equipment for laser and welding fumes, also addressing additive manufacturing industries. GulfTech’s focus of activity will be mainly placed on manufacturing industries in Florida, particularly medical manufacturing, electronics industries, aerospace and defense industries.
“ULT offers excellent product technology for fume, dust and smoke extraction product lines”, explains Ron Beadenkopf, Project Manager and Technical Sales with GulfTech. He adds: “Gulftech is looking forward to a strong partnership with ULT to broaden our market share in the dust and fume extraction market through proven expertise and over a decade of experience in the industrial filtration market in Southeast United States.”
“ULT offers excellent product technology for fume, dust and smoke extraction product lines”, explains Ron Beadenkopf, Project Manager and Technical Sales with GulfTech. He adds: “Gulftech is looking forward to a strong partnership with ULT to broaden our market share in the dust and fume extraction market through proven expertise and over a decade of experience in the industrial filtration market in Southeast United States.”
ULT LLC partners with GulfTech Fume extraction vendor ULT LLC and Florida based GulfTech Enterprises – Casiba Group have...
Stadium Group partners with Maker Life The UK manufacturer has entered into a partnership with Maker Life, a developer and...
South Korean supplier sets up European base in Hungary Shinheung, a manufacturer of battery components for the electric vehicle market has...
Bose earmarks $50M for startups Audio company, Bose, is looking for new places where the company can grow and innovate...
AT&S' expansion in Fehring will create 70 new jobs With this expansion project – with involves investments of EUR 10 million – the company’s...
Foxconn acquires Belkin for $866 million Foxconn Interconnect Technology Limited (FIT) and Belkin International, have signed...
Flex to sell Multek’s China operations to MFLEX The manufacturer has entered into an agreement with Multi-Fineline Electronix Inc. (MFLEX, do divest the Chinese operations of the Flex subsidiary, Multek.
US companies maintain largest share of fabless company IC sales IC Insights says that fabless IC suppliers accounted for 27% of the world’s IC sales in 2017—an...
Sila Nano & BMW partners to drive production of EV's Sila Nanotechnologies (Sila Nano), which develops and manufactures materials for...
Volvo to produce Lynk & Co cars in Ghent, Belgium plant Volvo Cars will produce cars for the new car brand Lynk & Co in Volvo Cars’ manufacturing plant...
LPKF back in the black – still not satisfied The LPKF Group closed the 2017 financial year with revenue growth of 12% and earnings...
Stadium boosts quality team at Hartlepool plant Stadium Group has appointed Gabriel Iancu as quality and test manager and Paul Adgar as...
Universal Robots drives cost savings at PSA Group PSA Group – the European car manufacturer – is increasing its factory performance and...
Kuka wins major contract from US automotive manufacturer Kuka Systems has won a substantial systems engineering contract from a major U.S...
2018 IC market forecast raised from 8 to 15% The biggest adjustments to the original MR18 IC market forecasts were to the memory market; specifically the DRAM and NAND flash segments.
Criminal complaint filed by Ruag due to employee misconduct Ruag says that it learned – through its internal whistle-blower system – of...
Blackmore Sensors bags $18 million in founding Blackmore Sensors and Analytics, a developer of frequency-modulated continuous...
PCB industry booming in January 2018 The positive sales development for PCB manufacturers in the D/A/CH region continued in...
Printed Circuits accredited to ISO 9001:2015 Minnesota-based PCB manufacturer, Printed Circuits, has received accreditation to the...
ISS gets new life support system Airbus has delivered the ACLS (Advanced Closed Loop System), an advanced life support system to purify air and produce oxygen for the International Space Station (ISS).
Schweizer Electronic: Turnover and EBITDA within forecast Schweizer Group was able to boost its annual result 2017 to EUR 3.5 million (2016: EUR 0.6...
New PCB plant manager at BATM Systems SCL PCB Solutions Group has appointed Nicolae Mihoc as its new Plant Manager at the BATM...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments