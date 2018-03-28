© dmitriy shironosov dreamstime.com

ULT LLC partners with GulfTech

Fume extraction vendor ULT LLC and Florida based GulfTech Enterprises – Casiba Group have entered into a partnership.

Since March 2018, GulfTech has focused on sales and service of ULT’s air treatment solutions in the US states of Florida and Southern Georgia. The representative will be providing extraction and filtration technology equipment for laser and welding fumes, also addressing additive manufacturing industries. GulfTech’s focus of activity will be mainly placed on manufacturing industries in Florida, particularly medical manufacturing, electronics industries, aerospace and defense industries.



“ULT offers excellent product technology for fume, dust and smoke extraction product lines”, explains Ron Beadenkopf, Project Manager and Technical Sales with GulfTech. He adds: “Gulftech is looking forward to a strong partnership with ULT to broaden our market share in the dust and fume extraction market through proven expertise and over a decade of experience in the industrial filtration market in Southeast United States.”